CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hyde: There’s futility, then there’s Dolphins drafts, as trades from No. 3 to No. 6 underline | Commentary

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVTwp_0cc5J8Xn00
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Sunday to set up Atlanta's game-winning field goal. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

This Miami Dolphins season is swaddled in such stink even the good news smells. Even the rare draft choice that looks right isn’t right on closer inspection.

The various manners this front office has bungled first-round picks is reminiscent of an old actor, Fred MacMurray, summing up the various ways he did away with frequent co-star Barbara Stanwyck in movies: “Once I sent her to jail, once I shot her, once I left her for another woman and once I sent her over a waterfall.”

Once they took the wrong quarterback, once they took a left tackle who’s now demoted to guard, once they took a cornerback who can’t get on the field and once they made a bad trade that’s trending to so awful it can’t be covered up by a good player.

Let’s start here on that last idea: Jaylen Waddle is everything the Dolphins wanted. The speed. The ankle-breaking change of direction. He caught six passes Sunday against Atlanta and each went for a first down. He’s a good rookie.

But again: Even the good news isn’t good news on this franchise. For starters, he wasn’t the guy on the other side, who the Dolphins passed on in the draft. Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts is already great. He was the player of the game Sunday, catching seven passes for 163 yards.

Pitts became the first rookie tight end to have back-to-back 100-yard games since 1970. That’s cheating a bit, because the 6-foot-6 Pitts isn’t really a tight end. He’s a No. 1 receiver, a weapon the Dolphins have lacked for years.

“That’s why we took him with the fourth pick of the draft,’’ Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said after a 30-28 win against the Dolphins.

That’s just half the cup of bitterness, too. Ja’Marr Chase is the other half. He caught 201 yards of passes Sunday for Cincinnati. He now has more receiving yards through seven games than any rookie in NFL history.

“He’s the player we thought when we took him that high,’’ Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said last week of the No. 5 pick.

The Dolphins originally had the No. 3 pick last offseason. This is why the good news of Waddle isn’t good enough. Again, that’s no strike against him. Again, it’s another in the line of strikes against this Dolphins’ front office, against their faulty decisions, against a rebuilt roster that looks all wrong.

But wait. There’s more to that leaky draft than passing on Chase and Pitts when General Manager Chris Grier traded back from No. 3 to No. 6. That’s because there were other parts to the deal.

To review: The Dolphins initially traded back to No. 12 with San Francisco, then traded back up with Philadelphia to No. 6 before the draft. The net result was the Dolphins also gave their first-round pick to Philadelphia in 2022, got San Francisco’s first-round pick in 2022 and also got San Francisco’s first-round 2023 pick.

The Dolphins first-round pick next spring that Philadelphia owns sits second in the draft today. It might not stay there. But who thought the Dolphins would be 1-6? The San Francisco pick the Dolphins own sits 10th.

So let’s review that trade: The Dolphins passed on Pitts and Chase for Waddle, gave up the second pick in the draft for the 10th (for now) and also got a first-round pick in 2023.

It looked like a bad trade at the time compared to what teams trading the No. 3 pick got (Indianapolis got the No. 6 pick plus three second-round picks — two the same draft). That trade currently looks like another log on the fire under Grier’s seat.

This isn’t about Waddle, a good rookie. Maybe he’s better in a better offense that allows him to run patterns downfield. He’s also small. And he has an injury history that the Dolphins seem attracted to in receivers.

Don’t blame the receivers. Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams have told you who they are all their careers. They’re injury prone. They can’t be counted on. So Fuller and Parker missed another Sunday with injury, and Williams returned but was benched for dropping a pass.

Meanwhile, Pitts tore up the Dolphins, even making a great, 28-yard catch against cornerback Xavien Howard to set up the winning field goal. The pass was from quarterback Matt Ryan, another player the Dolphins passed in yesteryear.

It’s so repetitively Dolphins.

Another Dolphins blueprint relied on turning draft picks into players. They’ve just turned them into questions. Add that trade last spring to the pile.

Each passing performance by Pitts and Chase underlines the leaky thinking. So does each Dolphins loss that solidifies a high draft pick that Philadelphia now owns.

Comments / 1

Related
USA Today

5 takeaways from the Dolphin's Week 7 loss to the Falcons

The Dolphins lost their sixth game of the season on Sunday when Younghoe Koo nailed an easy 36-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 30-28 victory. Miami is now just a fumble away from being winless in this 2021 campaign, and there are rumors circling the organization that could result in many losing their jobs.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins mailbag: Miami’s handling of potential Watson trade, Tagovailoa and more

Between the football lines, the Dolphins lost their sixth consecutive game in a 23-20 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Outside the football lines, the organization is continuing to face questions about a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tua Tagovailoa has played well in two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Stanwyck
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Fred Macmurray
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Underline#American Football#Sun Sentinel#Ja Marr Chase
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy