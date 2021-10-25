Hyde: There’s futility, then there’s Dolphins drafts, as trades from No. 3 to No. 6 underline | Commentary

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts catches a pass against Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Sunday to set up Atlanta's game-winning field goal. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

This Miami Dolphins season is swaddled in such stink even the good news smells. Even the rare draft choice that looks right isn’t right on closer inspection.

The various manners this front office has bungled first-round picks is reminiscent of an old actor, Fred MacMurray, summing up the various ways he did away with frequent co-star Barbara Stanwyck in movies: “Once I sent her to jail, once I shot her, once I left her for another woman and once I sent her over a waterfall.”

Once they took the wrong quarterback, once they took a left tackle who’s now demoted to guard, once they took a cornerback who can’t get on the field and once they made a bad trade that’s trending to so awful it can’t be covered up by a good player.

Let’s start here on that last idea: Jaylen Waddle is everything the Dolphins wanted. The speed. The ankle-breaking change of direction. He caught six passes Sunday against Atlanta and each went for a first down. He’s a good rookie.

But again: Even the good news isn’t good news on this franchise. For starters, he wasn’t the guy on the other side, who the Dolphins passed on in the draft. Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts is already great. He was the player of the game Sunday, catching seven passes for 163 yards.

Pitts became the first rookie tight end to have back-to-back 100-yard games since 1970. That’s cheating a bit, because the 6-foot-6 Pitts isn’t really a tight end. He’s a No. 1 receiver, a weapon the Dolphins have lacked for years.

“That’s why we took him with the fourth pick of the draft,’’ Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said after a 30-28 win against the Dolphins.

That’s just half the cup of bitterness, too. Ja’Marr Chase is the other half. He caught 201 yards of passes Sunday for Cincinnati. He now has more receiving yards through seven games than any rookie in NFL history.

“He’s the player we thought when we took him that high,’’ Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said last week of the No. 5 pick.

The Dolphins originally had the No. 3 pick last offseason. This is why the good news of Waddle isn’t good enough. Again, that’s no strike against him. Again, it’s another in the line of strikes against this Dolphins’ front office, against their faulty decisions, against a rebuilt roster that looks all wrong.

But wait. There’s more to that leaky draft than passing on Chase and Pitts when General Manager Chris Grier traded back from No. 3 to No. 6. That’s because there were other parts to the deal.

To review: The Dolphins initially traded back to No. 12 with San Francisco, then traded back up with Philadelphia to No. 6 before the draft. The net result was the Dolphins also gave their first-round pick to Philadelphia in 2022, got San Francisco’s first-round pick in 2022 and also got San Francisco’s first-round 2023 pick.

The Dolphins first-round pick next spring that Philadelphia owns sits second in the draft today. It might not stay there. But who thought the Dolphins would be 1-6? The San Francisco pick the Dolphins own sits 10th.

So let’s review that trade: The Dolphins passed on Pitts and Chase for Waddle, gave up the second pick in the draft for the 10th (for now) and also got a first-round pick in 2023.

It looked like a bad trade at the time compared to what teams trading the No. 3 pick got (Indianapolis got the No. 6 pick plus three second-round picks — two the same draft). That trade currently looks like another log on the fire under Grier’s seat.

This isn’t about Waddle, a good rookie. Maybe he’s better in a better offense that allows him to run patterns downfield. He’s also small. And he has an injury history that the Dolphins seem attracted to in receivers.

Don’t blame the receivers. Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams have told you who they are all their careers. They’re injury prone. They can’t be counted on. So Fuller and Parker missed another Sunday with injury, and Williams returned but was benched for dropping a pass.

Meanwhile, Pitts tore up the Dolphins, even making a great, 28-yard catch against cornerback Xavien Howard to set up the winning field goal. The pass was from quarterback Matt Ryan, another player the Dolphins passed in yesteryear.

It’s so repetitively Dolphins.

Another Dolphins blueprint relied on turning draft picks into players. They’ve just turned them into questions. Add that trade last spring to the pile.

Each passing performance by Pitts and Chase underlines the leaky thinking. So does each Dolphins loss that solidifies a high draft pick that Philadelphia now owns.