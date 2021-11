Apple has just launched the new iPhone 13 series, which has left many of us dumbstruck with the photographic capabilities and beautiful ProMotion displays on offer. While consumers are still headed for the four beauties in the lineup with open wallets, there is still a lingering question in the mind of fans whether the iPhone 14 will be the iconic design change we are all looking for. Taking the liberty to experiment with this design, ConceptsiPhone has created extreme renders of how the next-generation Apple phones should be.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO