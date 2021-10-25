City Council to Meet Tuesday

Listen to live audio as the Supreme Court hears challenges to the new Texas abortion restriction. The Supreme Court has previously refused to block enforcement of the law and will decide if the Justice Department and abortion providers have a right to challenge it.Nov. 1, 2021.
Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were pulled from duty and suspended after driving a fire truck to a state Senator's office and allegedly threatening his staff over the requirement, which the state lawmaker had nothing to do with.
A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
The Houston Astros fended off elimination on Sunday night and denied the Atlanta Braves the chance to win the 2021 World Series at their home ballpark. The Astros defeated the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series, 9-5, to force a Game 6 and a return trip to Houston.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse kicks off Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last year. Rittenhouse was 17 when he made the...
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
Comments / 0