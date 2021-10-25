CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

BETRAYAL: “DISORDER REMAINS”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This is DGR‘s review of a new album by the German band Betrayal, which was released last April by Rising Nemesis Records.) There are some albums that, no matter how late in the year it may be when we’re able to write them up, feel like we absolutely must do so,...

antiMUSIC

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

French rockers Betraying The Martyrs have shared a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole" and have also welcomed Rui Martins as their new frontman. The band had this to say about their new singer, "We DEFINITELY upgraded to BTM 2.0! Of course it's still BTM, but totally an upgraded version of our band! Most of us are pretty perfectionists about our own art, and we would have never allowed a downgrade!
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

GRAVPEL – POWER TO THE FILTHY MASSES

(Andy Synn has thoughts about the debut album from Anarcho-Punk Black Metal crew Gravpel) In all seriousness, I’ve always found it pretty ridiculous that bands who espouse so-called “left wing” views are assumed to be soft, sensitive snowflakes… since not only is that patently false, but it also ignores the fact that Heavy Metal, from its very outset, has always been rooted in this end of the political spectrum, hence its rich history of anti-fascist, anti-authoritarian, and even anti-capitalist sentiment.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: SAVAGE DEITY — “PERISH MANGDA”

On November 28th Inhuman Assault Productions will release Decade of Savagery, the infernally barbaric third album by Savage Deity from Bangkok, Thailand, and today we’re presenting the second track premiere in the run-up to its release. Steadfastly connecting with the kind of ’90s-era death metal spawned in the earliest days...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): FUNERAL CHANT — “DAWN OF ANNIHILATION”

In February 2017 Funeral Chant from Oakland, California independently released their self-titled debut, a six-track, 27-minute affair that was subsequently picked up for physical editions by Duplicate Records and Caverna Abismal Records. It was a remarkable release in more ways than one, but the dominant impression it left in our heads was summed up in these passages from our review:
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dgr#German#Rising Nemesis Records#Psycroptic
nocleansinging.com

WHITE STONES: “DANCING INTO OBLIVION”

(Multiple listens and two months after the album’s release by Nuclear Blast, DGR now attempts to describe why the latest full-length by the Spanish prog-death band White Stones remains so fascinating.) There are a few albums a year that I’ll fully own up to listening to and writing about here...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

INFERI: “VILE GENESIS”

(We present DGR‘s review of the latest album by Nashville-based Inferi, out now on The Artisan Era, with cover art by Helge Balzer.) It’s a mantra often repeated when it comes to Inferi albums – and actually, to a much larger extent, the Artisan Era‘s artist roster as a whole, considering the label’s specialization – that Inferi releases are the sorts of albums that put the tech-death concept of “everything and the kitchen sink” songwriting to shame, the sort of releases where long after the first listen you’re still finding new things that will perk your interest.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

THE SYNN REPORT (PART 139): 1914

Let’s not beat around the bush, eh? Where Fear and Weapons Meet, the third album from Ukranian Blackened Death-dealers 1914 is one of the best albums of the year. Maybe you’ve already heard it (after all, it came out last Friday) or maybe this article will be your first encounter with the band – either way, whether you’re a grizzled old veteran or a fresh-faced rookie, what you’re about to read will hopefully give you a good feel for the group’s distinct blend of blackened fury, deathly intensity, and doomy melody, as well as a greater appreciation for their dedication to, and dramatisation of, the many different faces and facets of “the war to end all wars”.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

FRONTIERER: “OXIDIZED”

You probably could’ve sensed this one coming like a killer in a slasher film hiding just outside the frame, given how we salivated at the opportunity to cover anything the group did in the lead up to this one’s release. Frontierer have made a name for themselves over recent years....
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: CONCRETE WINDS — “DEMONIC TRUCULENCE”

Good morning class. Today we have a case study for you, a study in paradox. The paradox in question is how musicians who have clearly taken leave of their senses are able to create sonic sensations that are utterly maniacal, and yet make their stupendously berserk convulsions somehow sound… catchy? Yes, catchy! (Although it’s possible we’ve taken leave of our senses as a result of listening to this.)
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: WOMBBATH — “THE SEVENTH SEAL”

What do you do if you have mastered a particular art form? Some artists would just happily continue doing what they had mastered, on the theory that success breeds more success and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Others might retire and rest on their laurels. But some might create new challenges for themselves by focusing their energies on how to make what they had mastered sound different and new. And that’s what the Swedish death metal band Wombbath have done on their new album, Agma.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

CALLIGRAM / MASTIFF / HIDDEN MOTHERS – LIVE IN NOTTINGHAM 30/10/21

(Andy Synn reports back from a recent show – remember those? – he was lucky enough to attend) I was going to start out this article with a comment on how it feels like things are finally getting back to “normal”… but, to be honest, that’s not really true. Of...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

GONZO’S HEAVY ROUNDUP, OCTOBER 2021

(October has ended, Halloween has concluded, and so it’s time for Gonzo to spotlight four of his favorite releases from the month.) We’re officially at that point in the year when I’m taking stock of my favorite music that’s been released, subtly preparing to create a monster best-of list by the time December rolls around.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD ON A SATURDAY: BESNA, RHINE, RAT KING, CONAN, RED FANG, 40 WATT SUN

I know I sound like a broken record, but this past week was a crazy one on all fronts for me, and so I did a piss-poor job keeping up with new metal, largely neglecting the NCS in-box and failing to make the usual list of candidates for round-ups. I did make that list this morning, but it took a ton of time, and I didn’t have much room left to dig very deep into it.
SEATTLE, WA
