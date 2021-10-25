CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Metallurgical coal mine reopening in Mingo County

By Mike Tony mtony@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

A United Kingdom-based holding company is reopening a metallurgical coal mine in Mingo County. Bens Creek Group is reopening the Glen Alum mine, raising the equivalent of $9.6 million (7 million pounds sterling) from investors to finance mining operations expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Coronado Coal withdraws mining request in Forward Township

Despite Coronado Global Resources emailing township legal counsel Friday saying it was withdrawing an application related to operating a coal mine in Forward Township, the board of supervisors voted Wednesday to deny the rezoning application. The company, based in Australia, is also known as Coronado Coal and was asking for a zoning change or overlay that would allow mining on nearly 1,000 acres, most of which is currently zoned for conservation or residential use.
METAL MINING
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Status of proposed met coal mine in Allegheny County got a lot more confusing this week

Forward Township supervisors on Wednesday voted to deny an application for a massive metallurgical coal mine. Except the application was withdrawn days before the meeting. The Australian-based company, Coronado Global Resources, wasn’t at the meeting and its attorney, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney shareholder Shawn Gallagher, said on Tuesday that “Coronado will not be on the agenda.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mingo County, WV
kitco.com

Buy a coal mine, get a bonus: Glencore makes fortune on Colombian deal

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - For investors seeking to burnish sustainable portfolios, coal mines are an anathema. That sits well with top global miner and trader Glencore , whose purchase of a major coal mine in Colombia will generate a bonus of hundreds of millions of dollars before the deal has even been completed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Converting coal mines into gravity-based renewable energy storage facilities

Scottish start-up Gravitricity is considering the deployment of its gravity energy storage system at the decommissioned Staříč coal mine, in the Moravian Silesian region of Czechia. The mine consists of six deep sites that could potentially host the storage solution developed by Gravitricity, which uses clean power to raise a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABQJournal

Sandia applies for patent to clean coal ash, mine rare-earth metals

Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories are using limes for a lot more than spritzing up gin and tonics. The lab has applied for a patent on a new method of extracting rare-earth metals from coal ash using water, carbon dioxide, high pressure and citric acid from limes. The process, if...
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Russian coal-mining firm to be powered by wind

From 1 January 2022, Siberian Anthracite will purchase enough wind-generated electricity to cover 100% of its needs for the next three years. It will become the first Russian coal-mining enterprise to do so. The company, which is part of the Sibanthracite Group, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA), linked...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wilson
US News and World Report

Workers Brace for Wyoming Underground Coal Mine Closure

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — With just a few weeks left before Wyoming’s last underground coal mine shutters, the employee transition is well underway. The long-anticipated closure of the Bridger Underground Coal Mine was originally expected to impact 94 mine workers, according to the layoff notice sent to the Rock Springs City Council a month ago. The number of affected staff has since fallen to 89 and is continuing to shrink as staff leave to start new jobs, the Casper-Star Tribune reports.
WYOMING STATE
Camden News

Plan for UK coal mine brings hope to some, horror to others

WHITEHAVEN, England -- In the patchwork of hills, lakes and sea that make up England's northwest corner, most people see beauty. Dave Cradduck sees broken dreams. The coal mine where the 74-year-old once worked has long closed. The chemical factory that employed thousands is gone. The nuclear power plant is being decommissioned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Mining Equipment#Metallurgical Coal#Coal Mine#Mingo#Bens Creek Group#Glen Alum#Belvedere Communications#Investment Week#Bens Creek Carbon Llc
wvgazettemail.com

Hilsbos, Innes, Nash: Fossil fuels costing West Virginians their health

Recently, there has been an alarming uptick in the number of patients we see who suffer heart attacks, strokes, lung disease, neurological problems and other serious health conditions. With continuing poor air quality, we see more and more children and adults with poorly-controlled asthma. We who love the outdoors are more likely to get the dreaded Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection that has recently changed from rare to common in our state. Climate change and pollution from fossil fuels threaten not only our health, but our lives and livelihoods. Fossil fuels lead to hundreds of premature deaths every year in our state. In 2016, flooding killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed thousands of homes. Floods are increasing due to climate change, with heavy rainfall increasing 55% from 2005 to 2016. A new report puts West Virginia among the four states in greatest danger of flooding. We see areas that are not even in the flood plain flooding now. About 60,000 West Virginians are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, which kills more people each year than any other natural disaster. By 2050, days with extreme heat are expected to increase tenfold in West Virginia unless we act. As health professionals dedicated to protecting the health of West Virginians, we are frightened that— without a rapid transition to clean renewable energy—our grandchildren will inherit a world with safety, security and good health unattainable for many. We cannot afford to allow inaction to keep worsening the climate crisis, fossil fuel pollution and related health damage. As West Virginians, we have proudly powered our nation. But we have borne very high costs – to our air and water, our forests and mountains, and our health and well-being. West Virginians no longer need to pay this high price. The continuing decline in coal jobs provides an opening to innovate using clean energy technology. Let’s urge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to seize this moment— this unique opportunity to continue our legacy as an energy leader. Transitioning to a clean energy economy promises the bright future that West Virginia so richly deserves. The Build Back Better Act and Clean Electricity Payment Program will provide essential support for this transition, enable us to continue powering the country in a way that benefits all, and ultimately position us as a global leader in renewable energy. Good health requires well-paying jobs. As Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, Manchin can ensure that coal miners and their communities transition smoothly to a clean energy economy. The Build Back Better Act will bring us outsized benefits, including billions of investment dollars to improve our infrastructure and add thousands of permanent, good-paying jobs. Solar energy and wind turbines will save money on energy bills and boost tax revenues, allowing us to maintain roads and keep rural schools open and services running. These investments will reduce air and water pollution, revive our cherished communities, restore our beautiful natural environment where we hunt and fish, and promote growth of our tourism and other industries. This clean energy transition will save lives and improve our health. A 2020 study found that the closure of coal-fired power plants between 2005 and 2016 saved an estimated 26,610 lives due to reduction in air pollution, with 5,300 lives saved in the Ohio Valley alone. Nationwide, a clean energy transition would save at least 100,000 lives annually and provide $700 billion per year in reduced health care costs and improved productivity. These health benefits will more than pay for the cost of transition. Climate change is the greatest public health threat of our lifetime. The transition to clean energy is one of the greatest health opportunities of our lifetime. Nowhere is this truer than in West Virginia. Manchin should support the Clean Energy Payment Plan and Build Back Better Act so every West Virginian has the opportunity for a healthy and prosperous future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy