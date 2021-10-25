Nick Cannon Chats With DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba About Her ‘In Living Color’ Days and Gives Her Dating Status

Amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari dropped a bomb about their relationship that no one saw coming — they tried to reconcile over the past year. It certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for couples to try and see if they can work on their marriage, but all of this came during a time the media have been covering their post-split dating life (and they did a great job keeping this under the radar).

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO