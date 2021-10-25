CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Chats With DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba About Her ‘In Living Color’ Days and Gives Her Dating Status

Talk show host Nick Cannon chats with DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba about her ‘In Living Color’ ‘Fly Girl’ days and she also gives nick an inside scoop on her dating status.

