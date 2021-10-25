Nick Cannon Chats With DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba About Her ‘In Living Color’ Days and Gives Her Dating Status

VH1 is launching a holiday movie slate and has drafted features from exec producers including Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon.
The ViacomCBS network is launching its Naughty or Nice strand at the end of November through December with five made-for-television movies – Adventures in Christmasing, The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, Hip Hop Family Christmas, Let’s Get Merried and Miracles Across 125th Street.
Adventures in Christmasing centers around Parker Baldwin, a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with superstar...
Comments / 0