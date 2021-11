Good morning! This Monday, Facebook's struggles with its role in climate denialism, enterprise software is being put to the test, and Roblox was down for three whole days. The UN's COP26 climate change conference is getting underway this morning. (The biggest news so far is the outrageously long lines just to get into the conference.) The stakes are high for the negotiations in Glasgow, as well as for the quality of the information coming out of it. Twitter, for instance, is launching a new system for "pre-bunking" climate misinformation and a hub for #COP26 updates in several languages.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO