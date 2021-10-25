CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs hire Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDQgI_0cc5H8cD00

(670 The Score) The Cubs have hired Ehsan Bokhari as an assistant general manager, they announced Monday.

Bokhari, 38, joins the Cubs after working for the Astros for the past three seasons, first as the director of research and development before he was promoted to senior director of player evaluation and eventually senior director of strategic decision-making.

Prior to his time with the Astros, Bokhari worked for the Dodgers as a senior analyst in the research and development department. He began his career in MLB in 2015 with the Los Angeles organization.

The Cubs had an assistant general manager job open after longtime executive Randy Bush decided to transition to an advisory role at season’s end.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Carter Hawkins joins Chicago Cubs as new general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — Carter Hawkins has been formally introduced as the Cubs’ new general manager, stepping into a position that had been open since Jed Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations almost a year ago. Hawkins comes to Chicago after 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs tab former Dodgers, Astros exec as assistant GM

After recently introducing Carter Hawkins as their new general manager, the Cubs and team president Jed Hoyer are set to make another addition to the front office. The Cubs are expected to name Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari assistant general manager, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Bokhari, a University...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Carter Hawkins hire could be a total game-changer

In the midst of a wild October, the Chicago Cubs finally concluded their search for a new general manager, with Jed Hoyer hiring Carter Hawkins from Cleveland. The Cubs spent nearly a full year without a GM after Theo Epstein stepped down so it’s great to see the position filled. Furthermore, it’s encouraging to see Hawkins bring a history of success in an area Chicago hasn’t been successful: pitching.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Bush
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' next move: Hiring a new hitting coach

The Cubs are conducting a first round of interviews this week to replace former hitting coach Anthony Iapoce in a process that has the potential to move quickly now that a general manager has been hired and with the annual GM meetings three weeks away. Iapoce, who returned to the...
MLB
chatsports.com

The Cubs should hire Andy Haines as hitting coach

The #Brewers have dismissed hitting coach Andy Haines. Asst hitting coach Jacob Cruz has been advised he is free to explore other options. Andy Haines spent three years in the Cubs organization. In 2016 and 2017 he was the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, joining the team after spending seven years as a minor league manager in the Marlins organization. In 2018, he was promoted to the major league Cubs as assistant hitting coach under Chili Davis.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs assistant GM Randy Bush moves to advisor role

Longtime Cubs assistant general manager Randy Bush is leaving his position to become a senior advisor for the team’s baseball operations department, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. Bush has been Chicago’s assistant GM since December 2006, and briefly served as the interim GM in between Jim Hendry’s firing in August 2011 and Theo Epstein’s hiring in the 2011-12 offseason.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Dodgers#Astros
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Christian Arroyo Pays Tribute to Jerry Remy With Cleats for ALCS Game 4

Arroyo pays tribute to Jerry Remy with Game 4 cleats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Christian Arroyo will honor a Boston Red Sox legend when he takes the field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox infielder took to Instagram to show off a...
MLB
The Conversation U.S.

How much longer will major league baseball stay in the closet?

In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
NFL
MySanAntonio

Justin Verlander explains why he's been away from Astros this season

Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Good time for Billy Beane, Bob Melvin to walk away from A's mayhem

It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
MLB
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
436
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy