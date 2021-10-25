Cubs hire Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager

(670 The Score) The Cubs have hired Ehsan Bokhari as an assistant general manager, they announced Monday.

Bokhari, 38, joins the Cubs after working for the Astros for the past three seasons, first as the director of research and development before he was promoted to senior director of player evaluation and eventually senior director of strategic decision-making.

Prior to his time with the Astros, Bokhari worked for the Dodgers as a senior analyst in the research and development department. He began his career in MLB in 2015 with the Los Angeles organization.

The Cubs had an assistant general manager job open after longtime executive Randy Bush decided to transition to an advisory role at season’s end.