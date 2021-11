Marysville moved up three spots to No. 2 and Upper Arlington moved up two places to No. 4 in Division I in the latest Ohio high school football AP poll. Last week, Marysville was fifth with one first-place vote and Upper Arlington was sixth. This week, Marysville received two first-place votes and Upper Arlington received one. New Albany is No. 6 and Pickerington Central is No. 9 to make it four Columbus-area teams in the top 10. Pickerington North dropped out of the poll after a narrow loss to New Albany.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO