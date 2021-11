A report revealed that close to 10 million homeowners, age 65 and older, still make mortgage payments on their homes. The LendingTree report used U.S. Census Bureau data to look at the share of homeowners who are 65 and older and still have a mortgage in each of the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas. The company found that being able to pay off your mortgage before retirement is still difficult for 19% of homeowners in that age group.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO