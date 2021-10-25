CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents in Illinois make 'Ferris Bueller' costume for son

By CNN Newsource and Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
An Illinois family wanted to make their son's Halloween costume stand out.

And it's one movie buffs will be sure to recognize.

The Alfano family decorated their son’s wheelchair into the 1961 Ferrari GT California.

Which was made famous by the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

According to ABC Chicago , the family from Melrose Park started the project in August for their son, who has cerebral palsy.

The news outlet reported that Deanna and Tony Alfano made sure to get all the details, right down to the mileage.

"All these people here is what makes it so exciting for us and so exciting for him," Deanna said to the news outlet.

