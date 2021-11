Frogi's new song "Fake It" is exactly what we want from the rising artist. It's soft and ethereal and perfect for sad girl autumn. With a gentle piano and soft, whispery vocals, frogi sets a haunting scene. The rawness of the production comes from an acoustic guitar she recorded on a voice memo on her phone. When she sings, "Stay here, I'll go home without you, you have way more friends than I do." It's a heartbreaking realization, but there's this underlying sense of comfort despite the feeling of loneliness in the lyrics.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO