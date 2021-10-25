CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Pacioretty Moved To Long-Term Injured Reserve

By Gavin Lee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights have opened up a little bit of cap flexibility, but it comes at the cost of a top forward. According to CapFriendly, Max Pacioretty has been moved to long-term injured reserve after originally being placed on normal injured reserve...

Max Pacioretty Placed on LTIR: Golden Knights Free Up Cap Space

Things continue to get worse for the Vegas Golden Knights. Star forward Max Pacioretty has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty suffered a lower-body fracture early in the season and the move to LTIR means that he will be out a minimum of 24 days (ten games).
AN UPDATE ON MAX PACIORETTY'S INJURY AMID VEGAS' ROUGH START

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a tough position right now. They're currently 1-4-0 to start their 2021-22 campaign and are without Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, and Alex Tuch who are all suffering from various injuries. Max Pacioretty, who was deemed week-to-week by the Golden Knights, has been...
