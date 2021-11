The Deshaun Watson saga could take a big step forward this week amid reports that the Houston Texans will deal him ahead of the trade deadline. One of the big mysteries in the NFL this season has been how exactly the Deshaun Watson situation will play out. Watson has been asked to stay away from the Houston Texans after requesting a trade during the offseason as well as facing 22 pending civil lawsuits alleging he sexually assaulted women but it now appears the first issue could be resolved as soon as this week.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO