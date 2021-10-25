Grizzlies announce partnership with Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are partnering with the Nashville-based pizza eatery, Slim & Husky’s.

The team announced today that Slim & Husky’s will now operate their pizza stands in the FedExForum and also become a partner of the Soundstage and in-house DJ.

“Slim & Husky’s was a natural to partner up with the Memphis Grizzlies and our fans. We know they will provide a phenomenal product for our fans,” Grizzlies President, Jason Wexler said.

Just minutes from the FedExForum, Slim & Husky’s opened its Memphis location in 2020, focusing not only on a high quality local pizza experience, but also the communities they serve.

The pizza stands will be located on the Plaza and Terrace levels of the FedExForum during Grizzlies home games and other events.

In addition to being the newest partner in Grizzlies’ production, Slim & Husky’s will also present a new content series centered around local Memphis art and artists.

“We are excited to establish our new partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies,” Slim & Husky’s Co-Founder Clint Gray said. “The Grizzlies’ mantra ‘Grit and Grind’ embodies not only the franchise but also the mentality of Tennesseans everywhere. That is something we fully support and are proud to represent.”

