Clay, WV

Redistricting West Virginia, lawsuits against opioid, vaping companies

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFdHN_0cc5Dqmk00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) stops by in Segment One to talk about the biggest political story happening right now in the state – redistricting. In Segment Two, we continue the redistricting conversation with House Minority Leader Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha) to hear the opposing side of the debate.

We switch gears in Segment Three to talk about the ongoing lawsuit against vaping product company JUUL with attorney Rusty Webb. In Segment Four, Webb stays with us to give an update on the ongoing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies in the opioid epidemic.

WOWK 13 News

