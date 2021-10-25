White House ‘National Gender Strategy’ includes pushing taxpayer-funded abortion

The Biden Administration on Friday launched a so-called “National Gender Strategy,” saying that no nation has achieved gender equality or “equity” but the administration intends to correct that.

Equity is a term for giving some people an advantage in order to help them succeed. Equality means everyone is treated the same way. The White House plan uses the terms and definitions interchangeably.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that advancing gender equity and equality is fundamental to every individual’s economic security, safety, health, and ability to exercise their most basic rights,” The White House wrote that advancing gender equity and equality is essential to economic growth and development, democracy, and political stability, and the security of nations across the globe.

President Joe Biden, who abandoned the women and girls of Afghanistan to the terrors of the Taliban just eight weeks ago, says Covid-19 has amplified the challenges of women and girls, and especially women and girls of color. He said that the virus has “exacerbated a shadow pandemic of gender-based violence in the United States and around the world.”

He called repairing this condition a “moral and strategic imperative.”

The strategy from the Biden-Harris Administration reintroduces the concept of “intersectionality,” or how everything is connected to everything in terms of barriers that are faced by those experiencing discrimination. Intersectionality is a concept embraced and advanced by Marxists.

“The strategy also adopts an intersectional approach that considers the barriers and challenges faced by those who experience intersecting and compounding forms of discrimination and bias related to gender, race, and other factors, including sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, and socioeconomic status. This includes addressing discrimination and bias faced by Black, Latino, and Indigenous and Native American people, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, and other people of color,” the White House announced in a statement.

The plan is purported to be threaded into the Biden “Build Back Better” agenda, a $7 trillion Covid-19 relief and infrastructure package proposed by President Biden. The gender portion of the Build Back Better plan would expand Obamacare, promote abortion, and even put money into climate change agendas, all in the name of gender equity.

The plan specifically says Biden will push for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer-funded abortions.

It addresses challenges faced by LGBTQ+ persons and it says the U.S. has become the world leader for women and girls.

“To advance economic security for women and girls globally, we have established a Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund, which supports efforts to address the impact that COVID-19, climate change, conflict, and crisis have on the economic security of women and their families. And we have restored America’s leadership on the rights of women and girls on the world stage,” the White House writes.

Read the summary of the plan at this link.

Read the gender report with further details at this White House link.