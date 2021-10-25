CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

AHSAA: Anniston must forfeit two wins over ineligible player

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDpUi_0cc5Bjdd00
Game referee Ray Lindsey chats with Anniston head coach Rico White before the White Plains vs Anniston AHSAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston High School celebrated its first region championship since 2011 on Friday night. On Monday, the AHSAA levied two forfeits that will cost the Bulldogs that region title.

Anniston allowed a student to participate in two contests in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule, the AHSAA said in a news release. As a result, Anniston’s football program must forfeit all games won in which the ineligible student participated.

The school must forfeit its Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville and a non-region win over Ohatchee. As a result, Anniston’s region record is 4-2 and overall record 5-4.

The final Region 4 standings result in the following four qualifiers: Handley (Qualifier-1); Jacksonville (Qualifier-2); Cherokee County (Qualifier-3); and Anniston (Qualifier-4).

Handley and Jacksonville will open the playoffs at home: Handley against Geneva and Jacksonville against Alabama Christian. Cherokee County and Anniston will play on the road: Cherokee County at Straughn and Anniston at St. James.

"Let's load the buses," Anniston coach Rico White said, via text, when contacted for comment. "We're going to Saint James."

He added the hash tag #GoDawgs.

Anniston's forfeit to Ohatchee adds five points to Ohatchee's total in the three-way tiebreaker atop Class 3A, Region 5, giving the Indians five points for wins by defeated non-region opponents. Should they beat Munford this week, that would make eight points ... not enough to overcome Saks (14) or Piedmont (11).

Saks has an open date this week, and Piedmont plays host to Alexandria (9-0) in a non-region game.

St. Luke's Episcopal and Leroy suffered similar penalties for self-reported violations.

St. Luke’s and Leroy each self-reported violating the AHSAA Bona Fide Move Rule. An ineligible student participated in six varsity football games this season including four games won by the school.

St. Luke’s forfeits include victories over Class 2A, Region 1 opponents Washington County, J.U. Blacksher and Greene County and non-region opponent Millry. St. Luke’s region record is now 0-6 in region play and 1-9 overall.

Leroy’s forfeits include region victories over Orange Beach, Greene County, J.U. Blacksher and Washington County. Leroy and St. Luke’s each forfeited the contest between each other.

Leroy’s region record is 0-6 and 2-7 overall.

The final Class 2A, Region 1 standings resulted in the following four playoff qualifiers: Clarke County (Q-1); Orange Beach (Q-2); Greene County (Q-3); and J.U. Blacksher (Q-4).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

9,000 N.Y.C. workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Football
City
Ohatchee, AL
Anniston, AL
Education
City
Munford, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Orange Beach, AL
Anniston, AL
Sports
City
Piedmont, AL
City
Leroy, AL
City
Saks, AL
CBS News

California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ahsaa#Forfeits#American Football#Anniston High School#Qualifier 2 Rrb#Indians
CBS News

Barclays bank CEO quits in shadow of probe of Jeffrey Epstein ties

British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
BUSINESS
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
90
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy