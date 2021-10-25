AHSAA: Anniston must forfeit two wins over ineligible player

Game referee Ray Lindsey chats with Anniston head coach Rico White before the White Plains vs Anniston AHSAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston High School celebrated its first region championship since 2011 on Friday night. On Monday, the AHSAA levied two forfeits that will cost the Bulldogs that region title.

Anniston allowed a student to participate in two contests in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule, the AHSAA said in a news release. As a result, Anniston’s football program must forfeit all games won in which the ineligible student participated.

The school must forfeit its Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville and a non-region win over Ohatchee. As a result, Anniston’s region record is 4-2 and overall record 5-4.

The final Region 4 standings result in the following four qualifiers: Handley (Qualifier-1); Jacksonville (Qualifier-2); Cherokee County (Qualifier-3); and Anniston (Qualifier-4).

Handley and Jacksonville will open the playoffs at home: Handley against Geneva and Jacksonville against Alabama Christian. Cherokee County and Anniston will play on the road: Cherokee County at Straughn and Anniston at St. James.

"Let's load the buses," Anniston coach Rico White said, via text, when contacted for comment. "We're going to Saint James."

He added the hash tag #GoDawgs.

Anniston's forfeit to Ohatchee adds five points to Ohatchee's total in the three-way tiebreaker atop Class 3A, Region 5, giving the Indians five points for wins by defeated non-region opponents. Should they beat Munford this week, that would make eight points ... not enough to overcome Saks (14) or Piedmont (11).

Saks has an open date this week, and Piedmont plays host to Alexandria (9-0) in a non-region game.

St. Luke's Episcopal and Leroy suffered similar penalties for self-reported violations.

St. Luke’s and Leroy each self-reported violating the AHSAA Bona Fide Move Rule. An ineligible student participated in six varsity football games this season including four games won by the school.

St. Luke’s forfeits include victories over Class 2A, Region 1 opponents Washington County, J.U. Blacksher and Greene County and non-region opponent Millry. St. Luke’s region record is now 0-6 in region play and 1-9 overall.

Leroy’s forfeits include region victories over Orange Beach, Greene County, J.U. Blacksher and Washington County. Leroy and St. Luke’s each forfeited the contest between each other.

Leroy’s region record is 0-6 and 2-7 overall.

The final Class 2A, Region 1 standings resulted in the following four playoff qualifiers: Clarke County (Q-1); Orange Beach (Q-2); Greene County (Q-3); and J.U. Blacksher (Q-4).