The Tennessee Titans are inscrutable. In consecutive weeks, Mike Vrabel’s team has beaten each of the teams who played in last year’s AFC title game. Last Monday, Tennessee eked out a victory over the Buffalo Bills, arguably the hottest team in the league, with a stunning stand deep in its own territory. In Week 7, the Titans dispensed of all the drama by beating the foundering Kansas City Chiefs from post to pillar, earning a 27-3 victory that somehow wasn’t as close as that final score suggests.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO