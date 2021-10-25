A record amount of Americans quit their jobs in August

Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed expired that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels. "As we approach 2022, the economy is regaining momentum. An improving health situation, rising mobility, improving employment trends and solid household finances should support consumer spending growth," wrote Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics, predicting stronger outlays in the last quarter of 2021. Meanwhile the PCE price index rose 4.4 percent in September compared to September 2020, slightly faster than August's rate as the world's largest economy continues to grapple with strong demand and supply chains snarls that have pushed inflation higher.

