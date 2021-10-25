CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A record amount of Americans quit their jobs in August

By Shepard Price
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, 3.5% of Illinois workers quit their jobs, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday that shows the quit rates in the labor market. Nationwide, a historic amount of people left jobs in August, as a near-record number of job openings shows that workers are...

