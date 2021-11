SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A historic locomotive is disembarking from Snoqualmie pass on a 900-mile homecoming journey - and it's hitching a ride of its own. Locomotive 201 was originally purchased and operated by the Nevada Northern Railway (NNR) in the 1950s. The train was previously located at the Northwest Railway Museum after the NNR shut down in the 1980s. However, the train was removed from the museum's collection almost 20 years ago. Now, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is bringing the last-of-its-kind train back to Ely, Nev., after nearly 40 years.

