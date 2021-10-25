CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

TVCC drops second straight game following loss to Navarro

By Joe Elerson jelerson@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
 7 days ago
Trinity Valley defenders Koronje Gilbert (31) and Nathan Sims (37) combine to try and take down Navarro’s Isaiah Robinson in a 61-40 loss Saturday during homecoming at Bruce Field. Travis Tapley/Correspondent

This one stings.

The Trinity Valley Cardinals lost a second straight game Saturday in a 61-40 defeat to the Navarro Bulldogs during homecoming at Bruce Field.

The Cardinals led by seven at the break at 27-20 even with Navarro (4-4 overall, 2-4 in conference) scoring in double digits in every quarter Saturday.

TVCC scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 5-yard run by Cameron Collier with 13:18 remaining in the first quarter. Gaster kicked the PAT good for the 7-0 lead.

Navarro then scored 10 unanswered before the Cardinals had a 35-yard reception from Jordan Davis to Cam Camper with 3:59 remaining in the first.

Navarro then took a 17-14 lead to the second quarter on a 25-yard reception from Gray to Isaiah Robinson with 3:40 remaining in the quarter.

In the second, the Cardinals had a 3-yard run by Cordrick Dunn and a 4-yard run by Davis to take the 27-17 lead.

Alexis Lopez then hit the 32-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining to end the first half scoring for the Bulldogs.

In the second half, Navarro found the right adjustments to put the game out of reach against the Cardinals.

They had a 65-yard run, a 95-yard TD reception, a 31-yard run, a 77-yard run and an 87-yard interception return for their big play scores in the second half.

The No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals (5-2 overall and 3-2 in SWJCFC play) returns to action Saturday as they head to Kilgore to take on the Rangers. Kickoff for the game is set for 3 p.m. from R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

SCORING SUMMARY

NAVARRO 17 10 17 14 — 61

TVCC 14 6 13 7 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

TVCC – Cameron Collier 5 run (Jake Gaster kick), 13:18

NC – Karl Reynolds 8 from Qua Gray (Alexis Lopez kick), 8:30

NC – Lopez 22 FG, 5:34

TVCC – Cam Camper 35 from Jordan Davis (Gaster kick), 3:59

NC – Isaiah Robinson 25 from Gray (Lopez kick), 3:40

SECOND QUARTER

TVCC – Cordrick Dunn 3 run (Gaster kick), 14:30

TVCC – Davis 4 run (kick failed), 9:49

NC – Lopez 32 FG, 6:49

THIRD QUARTER

TVCC – Gaster 48 FG, 9:19

NC – Lopez 24 FG, 6:00

TVCC – Gaster 44 FG, 3:41

NC – Elijah Hines 65 run, 3:26

NC – Jeremiah Aaron 95 from Gray (Lopez kick), 2:13

NC – Hines 31 run (kick good), 0:07

FOURTH QUARTER

NC – Lopez 32 FG, 9:04

TVCC – Nathan Jones 8 from Bronson McClelland (kick good), 7:39

NC – Reynolds 77 from Gray (kick good), 6:37

NC – C.J. Bosket 87 INT return (kick good), 2:35.

