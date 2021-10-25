Demystifying digital transformation in banking

North America is home to two culturally similar nations that have diverged considerably when it comes to their real-time payment ecosystems and outlooks. The U.S. is a mega market with enormous real-time payments potential that, to date, remains almost completely untapped, while standing on the cusp of real-time transformation. In contrast, Canada’s regulators and industry players agree that the best thing for consumers, businesses and the economy is to avoid the fragmentation of key payment systems. But, ultimately, in one form or another, significant payment changes are coming to both the U.S. and Canada, and banks and acquirers need to start making sustained efforts to get out ahead.

