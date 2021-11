The First Horizon Foundation recently presented Tennessee Tech with a $6,000 gift to support the College of Business’s financial literacy program. First Horizon’s support will allow Tech to deliver a one-credit-hour course in spring 2022 titled Financial Literacy for Entrepreneurs. The course will emphasize practical financial skills for entrepreneurs, offering a high-level examination of financial statements, ratio analysis, time value of money and the essentials of starting a business in Tennessee. It will conclude with a panel discussion, consisting of entrepreneurs and individuals involved in debt and equity financing, which will be open to local community members. The class will also provide faculty and graduate assistants with the opportunity to engage in research to improve student outcomes related to financial literacy concepts.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO