Moldova buys 1 million cubic meters of gas from Poland

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova on Monday bought 1 million cubic meters of natural gas via tender from Poland in a trial purchase to diversify the country’s energy supplies, the government said.

The Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency last week as the government’s negotiations to secure a new long-term energy deal with traditional supplier Russia stumbled.

“A trial purchase has been carried out to test the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources and to balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system,” the government said in a statement.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

