X-Ray technician sentenced to prison for abusing children while on the job

A Collin County jury is sending an X-Ray technician to prison for abusing children while on the job.

Court records show 37-year old Justin Lloyd Stricklin was arrested in November of 2016 for one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, but authorities suspected there may have been others.

Stricklin was arrested for having sexual contact with a child while working at a job in Allen. At the time he was supposed to be taking an X-Ray of the 11-year old girl's knee.

Police said the started getting other reports, all while he was on the job and all while parents were out of the room.

The Gainsville resident was convicted by a Collin County jury, which then sentenced Stricklin to 50-years in prison.

Because of the nature of the charge, parole is not an option meaning Stricklin is locked up until 2061.

