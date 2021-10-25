CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedStar officials report more people wanting COVID-19 vaccine

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaK38_0cc5APyC00

With vaccine mandates and boosters, demand for the COVID-19 shot is changing once again.

MedStar is hosting a vaccine clinic this Thursday and, due to high demand, pre-registration is required. That hasn’t always been necessary over the past several months.

"More people are actually coming for their first dose than had come in the recent past," says MedStar's Matt Zavadsky. "We are encouraged that instead of 20 to 30 people that are coming … we've been seeing as many as 50 to 100 people."

Zavadsky says there are a number of reasons more people want shots right now. He says vaccine requirements are causing a surge of employees to get their first round of shots. More people are signing up for boosters, too. He says he believes demand will stay high for awhile-- especially now that young kids could be joining the eligibility list.

MedStar's vaccine clinic is being held this Thursday from 12-6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Click here​ to make an appointment.

