CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om0to_0cc5ANRy00
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat .

And that's where Yelp comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Denver, Colorado area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution !

With over 880 reviews, this restaurant boasts an impressive 5-star rating! Reviewers have been praising this Littleton spot for its friendly service and over a dozen unique hot dogs on their menu.

Some of their most popular picks include the Toga Dog, the Peppy Pizza Dog, the Windy City Dog, and N'Orleans Dog. Pay a little extra to add yummy toppings, such as chili, bacon, guacamole, sriracha slaw, and more.

If you're not feeling like a hot dog, no worries! They also have some sandwiches on the menu. Sides include fried pickles, onion rings, waffle fries, and more.

Here were the Denver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:

  1. Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution
  2. Cafe Miriam
  3. Urban Burma
  4. ZOMO Asian + American Eatery
  5. Jasmine Syrian Food
  6. Hong Kong Station
  7. Tokyo Premium Bakery
  8. Istanbul Cafe & Bakery
  9. Bosphorus
  10. The LetUP

To see other high-rated restaurants in the Denver area, click here . Happy hunting!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Littleton, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Boyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#N Orleans Dog#Mile High Food Frenzy#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
727
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy