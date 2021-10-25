This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Denver

Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the hunt for new dishes to sink their teeth in. Whether it's at a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall or an upscale restaurant, patrons just want a good bite to eat .

And that's where Yelp comes in. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Denver, Colorado area for your convenience. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution !

With over 880 reviews, this restaurant boasts an impressive 5-star rating! Reviewers have been praising this Littleton spot for its friendly service and over a dozen unique hot dogs on their menu.

Some of their most popular picks include the Toga Dog, the Peppy Pizza Dog, the Windy City Dog, and N'Orleans Dog. Pay a little extra to add yummy toppings, such as chili, bacon, guacamole, sriracha slaw, and more.

If you're not feeling like a hot dog, no worries! They also have some sandwiches on the menu. Sides include fried pickles, onion rings, waffle fries, and more.

Here were the Denver-area Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:

