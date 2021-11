Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, has said most of the gas from the $110 billion (€94.7 billion) Jafurah development will be used to make blue hydrogen, as part of an attempt by the kingdom to become the biggest supplier of hydrogen in the world, according to reports by news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters. “We are the biggest adventurers, when it comes to blue hydrogen,” Bloomberg quoted Prince Abdulaziz as saying. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is … on hydrogen. We have a terrific gas base in Jafurah, we will use it to generate blue hydrogen.” According to Reuters, the country wants to export around 4 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

