Singled Out: Katie Callahan's Low Tide

Claudia Combs Carty released her new album, "Phases" this week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Every Single Time". Here is the story:. "Every Single Time" is about being addicted to toxic love. "If I wasn't carrying this weight around for you, I could be loved by a good, good man." You can fight every day with some guy and get nowhere until you realize it's yourself that you're in a fight with. When I wrote this song, I was in the thick of it. The chorus I actually wrote years earlier. When I started writing the verses, a song I kept in mind for the feel of this one was the Joan Armatrading song, "The Weakness in Me." That's where I came up with the line, "You're always saying you're gonna leave her one day but something tells me that's not your plan," because I thought what's more toxic and completely trapping than being involved with a married man.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO