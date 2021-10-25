CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: Katie Callahan's Low Tide

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Callahan just released her new album, "The Water Comes Back", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about one of the tracks, and she selected the song "Low Tide". Here is the story:. The title of my new record, "The Water Comes Back" comes from the...

www.antimusic.com

antiMUSIC

Phantom Limb 'Shave Your Head' With New Single

Phantom Limb has shared a lyric video for their new song "Shave Your Head." The track is the third single off their forthcoming album, "Pastoral," which will be released on November 16th. frontman Andrew Laningham had this to say about the song, "'Shave Your Head' is about needing to destroy...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Shawn Owens Project Trio's Indigo

The Shawn Owens Project Trio recently released their new album, "Jazz Hands II", and to celebrate we asked Shawn to tell us about the track "Indigo". Here is the story:. Indigo was written during a creative bout inspired by the pandemic that turned every performing artist's world on its head overnight. Within the span of a few weeks the slots in our calendars once populated by gigs and other activities turned empty and bleak. Performing artists were no longer able to do what they love - share their passion for the arts. Many of our friends dealt with not only direct effects of the disease, but indirect side effects such as depression and feelings of worthlessness. We are not able to control what is happening in the wide world, but we are able to shift our focus to matters that we can control. For us it was trying our hand at writing and recording an album of original jazz tunes.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Claudia Combs Carty's Every Single Time

Claudia Combs Carty released her new album, "Phases" this week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Every Single Time". Here is the story:. "Every Single Time" is about being addicted to toxic love. "If I wasn't carrying this weight around for you, I could be loved by a good, good man." You can fight every day with some guy and get nowhere until you realize it's yourself that you're in a fight with. When I wrote this song, I was in the thick of it. The chorus I actually wrote years earlier. When I started writing the verses, a song I kept in mind for the feel of this one was the Joan Armatrading song, "The Weakness in Me." That's where I came up with the line, "You're always saying you're gonna leave her one day but something tells me that's not your plan," because I thought what's more toxic and completely trapping than being involved with a married man.
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Easy Honey goes ‘Far Out’ with new single

Easy Honey’s new single “Far Out” retains rock heavy guitar in its uptempo, layered indie-pop frame. Recorded at local studio The Space, frontmen Selby Austin and Darby McGlone, drummer Charlie Holt and guitarist Daniel Comen tracked the bones of the upcoming album Peach Fuzz with Wolfgang Zimmerman in the space of a single day.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Low Tide
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Nowhere Left's Tragedy

Modern rockers Nowhere Left just released a video from an acoustic version of their track "Tragedy" and to celebrate we asked Dom Delfino to tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:. Some people may not know this but our band was kind of a rebrand from...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Break out your “Ritual” with Future Husband’s debut single

There are no such thing as gloomy days when the music of Future Husband exists. The solo project of Dutch-Nigerian singer-songwriter Adura Sulaiman, Future Husband creates bright lounge-like pop, soft and warm, and lyrics laden with imagery. The first listen of her new debut single, “Ritual,” will leave you mesmerized.
MUSIC
bigislandmusic.net

Esperance’s Debut Single “One Way Road” Out Now

Matt Barbaccia, the lead singer-songwriter of a new alternative rock group Esperance, shares his excitement for his band’s first single, “One Way Road,” officially released Oct. 8. The album artwork features a beautiful shot of Big Island’s Mauna Kea summit, along with the silhouette of a person walking along a rocky path into the clouds beyond.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Shares Serene New Melodic Single “Tides” with Jamila Woods

Bonobo has shared another single from his upcoming album! “Tides” is the second chapter of the upcoming musical story that is Fragments, officially due out via Ninja Tune on January 14 of next year. This brand new track features the lovely vocals of singer, songwriter, and poet, Jamila Woods. “Tides”...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lorenzo Gabanizza's You're Not There Feat. Jeff Christie

Lorenzo Gabanizza just released his brand new single "You're Not There" featuring Jeff Christie and to celebrate we asked Lorenzo to tell us the powerful story behind the track. Here is the story:. You're not there...anymore. It all started when I was 3. We were walking along the river Adige,...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

Lit have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Yeah Yeah Yeah" as they continue to work on their next album, which they expect to release in spring 2022. "We not only got back to our old school roots, but also found a good marriage between the classic sound of 1999 with a modern production vibe."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Our Darkest Days Share New Song 'Sea Of Lies'

Our Darkest Days have released their new single "Sea Of Lies". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Snakes & Ladders", which will be released on November 19th. The band had this to say about the single, "Life is a journey that has its ups and downs, and even though the ideal path is a straight clean line this is hardly never the case. Even the easiest of routes can have unforeseen challenges that surface with no warning.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dwight + Nicole's Heart Is Home

Dwight + Nicole just released their new album, "Further" and to celebrate we asked Dwight Ritcher to tell us about the song "Heart Is Home." Here is the story:. I had sent Joel Hamilton (our producer) a rough demo of me playing "Heart is Home" on piano and singing through it a couple weeks before we went into the studio. When we got to NYC, we started recording.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Light Grey Ask 'Are You Even Real' With New EP

Irish pop-punkers Light Grey will be self-releasing their brand new EP, entitled "Are You Even Real" this Friday, October 29th as they continue their mission to represent rock music in homeland. They said of the EP, "The main theme behind the EP is the complexities of a friendship gone sour,...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Video Of Club Show Performance Of 'No Leaf Clover'

Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from a September 16 club show in San Francisco, CA. The event marked the band's first live concert in front of an audience in 738 days when they took the stage at The Independent. The club in Metallica's hometown put single wristbands for the 500-capacity venue on sale in the afternoon for $20 each, and they quickly sold-out within an hour.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
antiMUSIC

Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single

Beginners (Sam Barbera) has revealed the new single "Gnarly" featuring Matias Mora (K. Flay, Cyn, The Aces, Au/Ra), which the latest song from the forthcoming "Ooey Gooey" EP, out on November 12th. Sam had this to say about the new track, "Gnarly is a tribute to the ultimate party... the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dolly Dagger's Say What You Wanna

Dolly Dagger recently released the horror themed video for her new single "Say What You Wanna" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Say What You Wanna was one of those songs I wrote really quickly. I remember being so...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'

Like Moths to Flames have shared a stream of their brand new single "Views From Halfway Down." The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Pure Like Porcelain", which will arrive on November 5th. Vocalist Chris Roetter explains the theme behind the track, "This song is the first time I've ever...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Devoid's Lonely Eye Movement

French melodic metal band Devoid recently released their new album "Lonely Eye Movement", and to celebrate we asked guitarist Shad Mae to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. Depression is a killer, a monster, a beast, that hides in the dark to catch you without warning....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

It's Karma It's Cool Share 'She Slept With The Radio On' Video

It's Karma It's Cool are released video for their brand new single "She Slept With The Radio On", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Homesick For Our Future Destinations" (out Nov. 5th) Frontman James Styring had this to say, "music has a unique ability to leaven itself with memories...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Ian Jones' Hallelujah

Ian Jones just released his new EP "The Evergreens" and to celebrate he spoke with us about the title track last month, that went so well we have asked him to tell us about the song "Hallelujah". Here is the story:. 2018 was a crap year for me. Not only...
MUSIC

