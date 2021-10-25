Midlake Return With First New Music In Eight Years

Midlake’s last album, Antiphon, was released in 2013, and it saw guitarist Eric Pulido stepping up into a new role as lead singer after the departure of the band’s first singer. The members of the band have had some excursions since then, but went on hiatus and haven’t released another album since. But today they’re announcing a new full-length, FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS, which will be out in March. It was produced by John Congleton and takes inspiration from the site of the original Woodstock, which is where Midlake’s Jesse Chandler grew up after his father moved there permanently after attending the fest in 1969.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO