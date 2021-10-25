CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlake Return With First New Music In Eight Years

Cover picture for the articleMidlake have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Meanwhile...". The track is the first taste of the band's first new studio album in eight years. The group's forthcoming album,...

Stereogum

Midlake – “Meanwhile…”

Midlake’s last album, Antiphon, was released in 2013, and it saw guitarist Eric Pulido stepping up into a new role as lead singer after the departure of the band’s first singer. The members of the band have had some excursions since then, but went on hiatus and haven’t released another album since. But today they’re announcing a new full-length, FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS, which will be out in March. It was produced by John Congleton and takes inspiration from the site of the original Woodstock, which is where Midlake’s Jesse Chandler grew up after his father moved there permanently after attending the fest in 1969.
antiMUSIC

Phantom Limb 'Shave Your Head' With New Single

Phantom Limb has shared a lyric video for their new song "Shave Your Head." The track is the third single off their forthcoming album, "Pastoral," which will be released on November 16th. frontman Andrew Laningham had this to say about the song, "'Shave Your Head' is about needing to destroy...
NME

MONSTA X are set to return with new music next month

South Korean boyband MONSTA X will be making their return with new music next month. On October 18, Starship Entertainment announced that the six-member group are gearing up for their next release, which is projected to drop next month. A representative from the agency told the South Korean news outlet...
thestute.com

Live music returns to Stevens

On October 8, the Audio Engineering Club (AEC) hosted their first Open Mic night of the semester and rekindled live music at Stevens. The event was arranged on Babbio Patio and included band equipment, allowing for a variety of different acts to be accommodated. Students who wanted to perform were asked to prepare 3 to 7 minute performances. The event brought together new performers, seasoned Stevens bands, and lovers of live music.
mxdwn.com

Stromae Celebrates Return To Music With Vibrant New Song And Music Video “Santè”

Belgian musician Stromae, also known as Paul Van Haver, has shared his brand new track “Santè” with a visualizer alongside it. The official music video for the track was co-directed by Jaroslav Moravec and Luc Van Haver, brother of Stromae. “Santè” features a consistently positive beat while sending a message...
duqsm.com

New releases revive returning pop artists to the music scene

Capri Scarcelli & Emma Polen | a&e editor & layout editor. October has been a month of turbulence for many. However, it’s brought a ton of new music, with various artists releasing on the same day. After six years since her last released song, Adele still has the same pipes.
liveforlivemusic.com

PREMIERE: Dopapod Issues First New Music In Two Years, “Think” [Watch/Listen]

Dopapod returns today with the band’s first new music in two years, “Think”. Premiering exclusively via Live For Live Music, the song arrives along with an accompanying music video just as the band begins a fall tour tonight, October 20th, in Saratoga Springs, NY. The Berklee College of Music-bred quartet’s...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Pitchfork

Midlake Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Song: Listen

Texas group Midlake are back with their first new music since 2013. They’ve shared a song titled “Meanwhile…,” the first track from their next record, For the Sake of Bethel Woods. The album is out March 18 via ATO. Check out “Meanwhile…” and the tracklist below. Eric Pulido, who took...
Washington Square News

Listen to this: 8 years since his last album, Stromae returns with new music

If you like danceable pop or brooding rock, this week you’re in for a treat. Snail Mail and Kito delight once again, Julia Michaels surprises and Stromae steps out of the shadows. Read on for more. “Ben Franklin” by Snail Mail. Jack Solomon, Contributing Writer. “Ben Franklin” is the second...
swiowanewssource.com

DJ trio Swedish House Mafia return with new music, tour

Ready to party again, DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia are back with a new collab with The Weeknd and a world tour on the horizon. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dad4c994b19b49bb99f5c2d6c4df6c58.
Your EDM

Kavinsky Reveals First Single In Eight Years, From Forthcoming Album

Over a decade ago, Kavinsky became a prominent name in dance music with the release of “Nightcall.” Hardly anyone could have predicted the longevity or popularity of the track, or that it would receive remixes from Breakbot and Robotaki, and a placement in the movie ‘Drive.’ It was first released on its own album Nightcall, along with “Pacific Coast Highway” and a host of remixes, and then again in 2013 on his debut album, OutRun.
loudersound.com

Listen to the raging Deceiver, Deceiver, Arch Enemy’s first new music in four years

Arch Enemy have shared their first new music in four years, in the form of standalone single Deceiver, Deceiver. The song is the Swedish/Canadian/American quintet’s first original release since 2017's well-received Will To Power album. The band announced the release in a video message earlier today (October 21), with singer...
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Music These Days

Published since 1977, Music Connection magazine is a monthly music trade publication catering to musicians, industry pro’s, and support services. Music Connection exists to serve artists and music people, to offer connections to the unconnected and to provide exclusive information that can help our readers take their music to the next level.
NME

Warpaint’s JennyLee shares first new music since 2015 with ‘Newtopia’

JennyLee has returned with her first new music in six years, ‘Newtopia’. The Warpaint bassist/backing vocalist, who performs solo under the moniker JennyLee, released her debut album ‘Right On!’ in 2015. Now, JennyLee (real name Jenny Lee Lindberg), is back with a tender, lilting indie number about “being my own...
thebrag.com

Check out the first new music of the year from Ball Park Music, ‘Sunscreen’

Ball Park Music are back with their first new music of 2021, sharing the single ‘Sunscreen’. The Brisbane band released what could be their attempt at a ‘Song of the Summer’ today, October 26th. The track is classic Ball Park Music, breezy and bright indie rock. The lyrics are lightly...
NME

VIXX’s Leo announces first music release in two years

VIXX main vocalist Leo will soon be making a return with a new solo project titled ‘I’m Still Here’. On October 25 at midnight KST, the singer dropped a surprise image teaser for his upcoming single ‘I’m Still Here’. Arriving on November 2 at 6pm KST, the song marks his first release since being discharged from the military last month.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dwight + Nicole's Heart Is Home

Dwight + Nicole just released their new album, "Further" and to celebrate we asked Dwight Ritcher to tell us about the song "Heart Is Home." Here is the story:. I had sent Joel Hamilton (our producer) a rough demo of me playing "Heart is Home" on piano and singing through it a couple weeks before we went into the studio. When we got to NYC, we started recording.
antiMUSIC

Venom Prison Announce New Album 'Erebos'

Venom Prison have set a February 4, 2022 release date for their new studio album, "Erebos" and have shared the Eliran Kantor created cover art for the record. The band had this to say, "Being able to work with our dear friend Eliran on another piece of art for Venom PRISON has been exciting as always. Kantor knows the band perfectly well to capture our music and poetry into a visual masterpiece every single time.
antiMUSIC

It's Karma It's Cool Share 'She Slept With The Radio On' Video

It's Karma It's Cool are released video for their brand new single "She Slept With The Radio On", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Homesick For Our Future Destinations" (out Nov. 5th) Frontman James Styring had this to say, "music has a unique ability to leaven itself with memories...
