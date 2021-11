Mary and her rescue partner Ash came across an abandoned mansion with several kittens living there. The two of them teamed up together to rescue the kittens and all of their parents. Ash got the adults fixed and taken care of, while Mary took in all of the kittens. Some of the kittens were very spicy, but finally ended up caving into the love Mary showed them each day!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO