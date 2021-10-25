'A lot of people think I'm here for the money': Paris Fury insists she's not with husband Tyson for his '£70m wealth' and reveals she still loves shopping in pound stores

Paris Fury has insisted she is not with husband Tyson for his money since she loves shopping in pound stores, despite the boxer's reported £70 million wealth.

The influencer, 33, reminded fans the loved-up pair have been in a relationship since they were teenagers and went on to marry when she was merely 19-years-old.

She told talkSPORT of her beau, 33: 'All the things we've been through, we've been together through six kids, that's what people don't know.

Genuine: Paris Fury has insisted she is not with husband Tyson for his money since she loves shopping in budget stores, despite the boxer's reported £70 million wealth

'People that are fans of us know that, but a lot of people look and think, "She's here for the money." They don't realise we've been together from like 15, 16.'

In the lead up to the release of her autobiography Love and Fury, Paris revealed the pair believe it important to keep their six children grounded despite their privilege.

She told OK! magazine, 'We're trying our hardest. I want the children to be grounded and have the normal upbringing me and Tyson both had.

'We'll go down the Poundshop and the B&M, and I'll say they can't have certain things. I'd be so disappointed if they grew up not knowing the value of anything, so we do try.'

Loved up: The influencer, 33, reminded fans they have been in a relationship since they were teenagers and went on to marry when she was merely 19-years-old

Relatable: 'We'll go down the Poundshop and the B&M, and I'll say they can't have certain things. I'd be so disappointed if they grew up not knowing the value of anything, so we do try' (pictured in 2013)

It comes after Paris shared a throwback snap of herself with Tyson taken just weeks after the couple started dating in 2006.

She was just 16 when the picture was taken while he was 17, with the couple marrying three years later in 2009.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Paris gave fans an insight into the early days of their relationship, adding that Tyson 'asked me out a lot of times before I agreed!'

'Young love!' It comes after Paris shared a throwback snap of herself with Tyson taken just weeks after the couple started dating in 2006

Inside insight: The blonde beauty gave her social media followers an insight into the early days of the couple's relationship, revealing unknown personal details

She posted: 'Young love! Can you believe this was me and Tyson in our first few weeks of dating back in 2006. I was just 16 years old and Tyson 17.

'We'd first met the year before at a wedding and then again on my 16th birthday.

'Although I couldn't believe he was only a year older than me (I thought he was about 25 when I first saw him!) I liked him from the very beginning - he was so different to other boys.

Test of time: The couple are still together today after marrying in 2009, with the pair sharing six children together

'I didn't say yes to dating straight away though, he asked me out a lot of times before I agreed! It was a big deal he would be my 1st boyfriend.

'Our first date was to see King Kong at the cinema and later I found out he'd told his parents afterwards that he was going to marry me.

She continued: 'Our first years dating are some of my very favourite memories with Tyson, going ice skating and having picnics, it was really simple but fun and we always used to talk about our future together.

'Looking back at these old photos I never imagined it like this! From our first kiss through to six kids and more.'

Heartbreak: Paris recently touched on how she previously experienced two 'devastating' miscarriages to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (pictured on Instagram last week - Paris and a yawning Tyson sleeping with youngest daughter Athena)

Paris, who is set to release book Love and Fury later this month, has now been married to her sportsman beau for 12 years, with the couple sharing children Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and Athena, two months.

The star candidly shared the 'devastating' pain she felt after losing two babies on her road to parenthood last week.

The blonde beauty revealed in an honest Instagram post that her pregnancies haven't always been 'plain sailing'.

Marking Baby Loss Awareness Week, Paris reached out to those who have gone through a similar situation, as she candidly shared how 'lonely' she felt after experiencing both miscarriage and a stillbirth.

Family: The blonde beauty and boxing champ Tyson are proud parents enjoy a jet set lifestyle, dividing their time between the UK and the US

Paris shared a sweet snap of herself and husband Tyson, who is pictured yawning, in bed together, with their youngest daughter Athena lying across her famous dad's chest.

She added a lengthy caption alongside the precious family photo, as she revealed: 'The last week has been a whirlwind but I’m so happy to back home in Morecambe with the kids, yes all six of them!

'Even from a young age I always knew I wanted big family – it’s in my bloodline after all as my Granny had eight – and with every baby my confidence as a mum has increased, I’ve got a routine and I know what works for us.'

Opening up: Paris shared a lengthy caption with her followers to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week on social media

Paris shared her own experience of miscarriage, as she added: 'I know from the outside people see our big family and assume we’ve never struggled to have children, but as it’s #BabyLossAwarenessWeek I wanted to share a little bit about our story as it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

'Very sadly we lost two babies which was just devastating to both of us and my heart goes out to anyone who has suffered the same.'

Revealing she shares more details about the couple's loss in her upcoming memoir, Paris continued: 'I write about this in Love & Fury and it’s something I’ll never really get over, but I was lucky I had Tyson and the rest of my family around to support me.

'It can be a very lonely experience for a lot of people. Thinking of everyone affected this week xx.'

Love and Fury is set for release on October 28.