CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook whistleblower shares ‘damning’ concerns on child safety and hate speech

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTkSu_0cc576JM00

A former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower has made numerous blistering claims about the tech giant, revealing concerns about child safety, proliferation of hate speech and people being pushed towards extreme interests.

Frances Haugen spoke with MPs and peers on Monday afternoon for two and a half hours about the inner workings of Facebook.

The data engineer has risen to prominence after exposing thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before quitting her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.

Ms Haugen began by telling a joint committee that Facebook is “very good at dancing with data” and claimed the firm’s own research showed Instagram is more dangerous for teenagers than other social media such as TikTok and Snapchat.

She said Facebook could make a “huge dent” on the problem if they wanted to but they fail to do so because “young users are the future of the platform and the earlier they get them the more likely they’ll get them hooked”.

“Facebook’s own research says now the bullying follows children home, it goes into their bedrooms,” she explained.

“The last thing they see at night is someone being cruel to them.

“The first thing they see in the morning is a hateful statement and that is just so much worse.”

Providing key evidence to the Draft Online Safety Bill (Joint Committee), Ms Haugen said there was a “weak spot” on who you could turn to for escalating concerns within the firm.

She repeatedly said the social network is filled with “kind, conscientious” people but systems that reward growth make it hard for Facebook to change.

“When I worked on counter espionage, I saw things where I was concerned about national security and I had no idea how to escalate those because I didn’t have faith in my chain of command,” she claimed.

“I flagged repeatedly when I worked on integrity that I felt that critical teams were understaffed.

“Right now there’s no incentives internally, that if you make noise, saying we need more help, people will not get rallied around for help, because everyone is underwater.”

Asked about hate speech, Ms Haugen said: “Unquestionably it is making hate worse.”

The platform is “hurting the most vulnerable among us” and leading people down “rabbit holes”, she added.

Elsewhere, the whistleblower claimed that Facebook’s AI struggles to work with some languages, suggesting that even content by UK audiences might be under enforced compared to American English.

Facebook has repeatedly rejected Ms Haugen’s claims, saying her attacks on the company were “misrepresenting” the work it does.

A Facebook spokesman said while the firm has rules against harmful content it agrees regulation for the whole industry is needed.

“Contrary to what was discussed at the hearing, we’ve always had the commercial incentive to remove harmful content from our sites.

“People don’t want to see it when they use our apps and advertisers don’t want their ads next to it.”

Reacting to Monday’s hearing, Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy, at the NSPCC, said: “Frances Haugen’s damning evidence has highlighted once again that safety is simply not a priority for those at the top of Facebook.

“She was also explicit about the scale of the challenge needed to make the company’s services safe for children after years of putting profit and growth first.

“We agree that criminal sanctions would make senior managers take child safety seriously and will be vital to engineer a culture change in which tech firms make their products safe-by-design, not safe after-the-event.

“Transparency is also key and the regulator will need the power to request data, risk assessments and research if it is to successfully hold platforms to their duty of care for young users.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Facebook whistleblower says social network makes hate ‘unquestionably worse’

Facebook has been accused of being “very good at dancing with data” and making hate “unquestionably worse” by a former employee turned whistleblower. Frances Haugen took questions from MPs and peers on Monday afternoon after releasing thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.
INTERNET
newschain

Two teenagers die after car crashes into tree

Two teenagers have died after a car crashed into a tree, Wiltshire Police said. The 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called on Friday at around 10pm to a road traffic accident on Perham Down Road, Tidworth. The car they were travelling...
ACCIDENTS
Design Taxi

Facebook Claims Hate Speech Has Decreased By Nearly 50% On Its Newsfeeds

Facebook has had a busy few weeks, from a whistleblower testifying before authorities to a massive blackout and a leak of how it plans to stop leaks, it’s been itching to release some news that could lend a few plus points to its empire. Now, the social media platform claims,...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burrows
SlashGear

Facebook claims it has drastically reduced hate speech prevalence

Facebook is back with a response to the latest criticism of its platform, stating in a lengthy new statement that it has drastically reduced the amount of hate speech its users have seen over the past three quarters. The company focuses on the prevalence of hate speech, which it describes as content that users actually see, not the sum total of problematic content found on its platform.
INTERNET
Fudzilla

Facebook admits that AI can’t stop hate speech

Social notworking site Facebook’s Guy Rosen, who has the unfortunate title of head of integrity, admitted that one in every 2,000 content views on Facebook still contained hate speech from April to June of this year. Rosen said that the figure was better than mid-2020 when one in every 1,000...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Facebook responds after report accuses it of not fighting hate speech well enough

Facebook and its policies have been in the public eye for quite some time now, and recently, whistleblower Frances Haugen called out the company for knowing how Instagram was affecting teen users and still not doing much to prevent negative impact. The Wall Street Journal recently published an article claiming Facebook employees that work to keep offensive content off the social media platform are concerned there is no reliable screen for it. Now, Facebook's VP of Integrity has responded to this claim, reports The Verge.
INTERNET
The Next Web

Facebook wants you to believe its AI is working against hate speech

In the middle of the last decade, Facebook decided it needed to build AI to fight hate speech. While the technology did work in some cases, we’ve also seen glaring failures. After the Christchurch shooting, for example, Facebook wasn’t able to quickly remove the video. Over the weekend, the Wall...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Child Safety#Online Safety#Tiktok
Android Headlines

Hate Speech Visibility Dropped 50% in 9 Months, Says Facebook

Facebook is hitting back at allegations that its artificial intelligence systems aren’t doing enough to curb hate speech on the platform. Integrity VP at Facebook, Guy Rosen penned a blog post countering some of the claims emerging out of a recent WSJ report. Rosen said that the prevalence of hate...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

New Facebook whistleblower claims company allows hate, illegal activity

The whistleblower submitted an affidavit on Friday outlining the allegations under penalty of perjury, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the document. The new whistleblower is reportedly a former member of Facebook's Integrity team. One of the key claims in the affidavit is a quote from...
INTERNET
The Free Press - TFP

Another Whistleblower Files SEC Complaint Alleging Facebook Didn’t Do Enough About ‘Hate Speech’, ‘Misinformation’

Another former Facebook employee filed a whistleblower complaint Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the tech giant misled its investors by failing to combat the spread of hate and misinformation on its platform, The Washington Post reported. The former employee, whose name is not yet public, alleged...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
IBTimes

Facebook Failing To Contain Hate Speech In India: Reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook...
INTERNET
KDWN

Before Parliament, Whistleblower Haugen Says Facebook Making Online Hate Worse

LONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen is answering questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen said Monday that Facebook is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety. She spoke before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content. Haugen told lawmakers how Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. She says the company could add moderators to prevent groups from being used to spread extremist views.
TECHNOLOGY
Forward

After Facebook Papers, ADL CEO condemns Facebook for hate speech and violence

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has condemned Facebook for allowing the incitement of violence on the platform, making the ADL one of the many organizations to speak out in response to a series of reports illuminating systemic policy failures at the social media company. On Monday, after consortium of news...
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy