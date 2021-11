This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Robinhood. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off this week in the wake of its new all-time high last week. After breaching the $67,000 price point on October 20, BTC started seeing selling pressure. Apart from another spike to $66,000 on October 21, BTC fell to $61,000 by October 23. However, by October 24, buying pressure returned, pushing it back up to almost $64,000 on October 25. From there it trickled down to $59,000 by October 28, before spiking up above $61,000 where it is currently trading.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO