Crypto Fund Inflows Hit Record $1.5B as Bitcoin Futures ETFs Go Live

The U.S. is now the top destination for bitcoin miners in the world, with energy use having doubled since April.
Gold price gains $1,800 level as demand for safe-haven assets rises. The upside may remain shallow amid strong US yields and a rise in the stock markets. ECB and US GDP are the key event today that may provide fresh impetus to the market. Thursday’s Asian session saw gold price rebound from the weekly lows … Continued.
EUR/USD tests 1.1700 level and consolidating gains after US dollar sharply fell. The risk appetite has improved as Chinese Evergrande continues to pay ahead of its schedule. EU GDP and US PCE data are eyed today to find further fresh stimulus for trading. The EUR/USD price is consolidating around 1.1670s after testing the 1.1700 level … Continued.
ProShares debuted a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund last week, another milestone for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The ETF carries a 0.95% annual expense ratio, which is high relative to other ETFs and mutual funds, according to financial advisors. Long-term investors who want crypto exposure can likely do so more cheaply by buying...
The first bitcoin-based ETFs have finally launched in the U.S. — but they are tied to bitcoin futures, not bitcoin itself. Why are regulators happy to allow futures ETFs but not bitcoin spot ETFs? And what does this mean for issuers still hoping to launch spot ETFs?
2021 will be remembered as a turning point for the cryptocurrency industry in the US as its regulators began to embrace and accept cryptocurrencies – indicating that they are here to stay. After years of waiting and hoping by potential sponsors, Bitcoin investing is finally open to everyone with the...
Investing.com – The launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF last week meant that digital asset investment products saw the largest weekly inflows on record, according to data from CoinShares. For the week ended 22nd October, inflows totalled $1.47 billion which saw total assets under management reach a new record...
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - Get PROSHARES BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF Report rolled out earlier this month raising the possibility of a whole new audience for digital assets. Real Money's Kevin Curran has an outlook on the new fund’s long-term prospects, even with traders still buzzing over BITO’s big...
Since the trading began on two highly-anticipated Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds last week, open interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has surged to record highs. According to analytics provider Glassnode, open interest on the CME has skyrocketed to an all-time high of $5.44 billion. Open interest, or OI, is...
First American Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Fund has been warmly welcomed recently by the crypto community. I’ve waited years for this development, but the compensatory green light from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Fortunately it did not last. The first few days it ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF (BITO) traded in the...
Bitcoin-futures ETFs give investors some bitcoin exposure but they do have 'deficiencies,' says one market expert.
After just a couple of days of trading, the ProShares ETF has reached 1,900 contracts sold for October and there is a 2,000 front-month limit imposed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Too popular: Bitcoin futures ETF in danger of hitting upper limit for contracts. Wall Street jinx? Traders weight 'sell...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC on Thursday that the decision to allow a bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. is a "huge step forward,"." Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange has its sights set on U.S. expansion after licensing and regulation obstacles are cleared. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC on Thursday...
The first US Bitcoin ETF launched yesterday and was more than successful, trading nearly 6.4 million shares within 20 minutes of launch and a total value of $0.981 billion worth of shares at the end of the first day of launch. It smashed multiple records to become the second most...
The price of bitcoin hit a new record high today amid increasing inflation in the U.S. and the successful debut of the bitcoin-linked ProShares Exchange Traded Fund the day before. Bitcoin peaked at $66,974.44 just before 11 a.m. EDT, up from around $64,000 the day before. Bitcoin’s previous record high...
