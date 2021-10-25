CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Fund Inflows Hit Record $1.5B as Bitcoin Futures ETFs Go Live

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Bitcoin dominated this week’s inflows, with a 99%...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Miners Are Gobbling Up U.S. Energy

The U.S. is now the top destination for bitcoin miners in the world, with energy use having doubled since April. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Analysis: Gains Back $1,800, Upside Capped Before US GDP

Gold price gains $1,800 level as demand for safe-haven assets rises. The upside may remain shallow amid strong US yields and a rise in the stock markets. ECB and US GDP are the key event today that may provide fresh impetus to the market. Thursday’s Asian session saw gold price rebound from the weekly lows … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Hits Monthly Top, Eying EU GDP, US PCE Data

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 level and consolidating gains after US dollar sharply fell. The risk appetite has improved as Chinese Evergrande continues to pay ahead of its schedule. EU GDP and US PCE data are eyed today to find further fresh stimulus for trading. The EUR/USD price is consolidating around 1.1670s after testing the 1.1700 level … Continued.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Bitcoin futures ETF may be a costly way to get long-term crypto exposure

ProShares debuted a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund last week, another milestone for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The ETF carries a 0.95% annual expense ratio, which is high relative to other ETFs and mutual funds, according to financial advisors. Long-term investors who want crypto exposure can likely do so more cheaply by buying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Hit Record#Bitcoin Futures#Forextv Bitcoin
investing.com

Bitcoin ETF launch sees digital asset investment products receive record inflows

Investing.com – The launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF last week meant that digital asset investment products saw the largest weekly inflows on record, according to data from CoinShares. For the week ended 22nd October, inflows totalled $1.47 billion which saw total assets under management reach a new record...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin ETF Serves New Audience for Crypto Assets

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - Get PROSHARES BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF Report rolled out earlier this month raising the possibility of a whole new audience for digital assets. Real Money's Kevin Curran has an outlook on the new fund’s long-term prospects, even with traders still buzzing over BITO’s big...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
beincrypto.com

CME Bitcoin Open Interest Surges to Record $5.4B Following ETF Launches

Since the trading began on two highly-anticipated Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds last week, open interest (OI) on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has surged to record highs. According to analytics provider Glassnode, open interest on the CME has skyrocketed to an all-time high of $5.44 billion. Open interest, or OI, is...
MARKETS
investing.com

Too popular: Bitcoin futures ETF in danger of hitting upper limit for contracts

After just a couple of days of trading, the ProShares ETF has reached 1,900 contracts sold for October and there is a 2,000 front-month limit imposed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Too popular: Bitcoin futures ETF in danger of hitting upper limit for contracts. Wall Street jinx? Traders weight 'sell...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Smashes Record Within Minutes Of Launch

The first US Bitcoin ETF launched yesterday and was more than successful, trading nearly 6.4 million shares within 20 minutes of launch and a total value of $0.981 billion worth of shares at the end of the first day of launch. It smashed multiple records to become the second most...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Bitcoin hits new record high amid increasing inflation, successful ETF debut

The price of bitcoin hit a new record high today amid increasing inflation in the U.S. and the successful debut of the bitcoin-linked ProShares Exchange Traded Fund the day before. Bitcoin peaked at $66,974.44 just before 11 a.m. EDT, up from around $64,000 the day before. Bitcoin’s previous record high...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy