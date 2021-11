Wouldn’t you know it? Just like washing your car, almost the moment I finished writing this article, the skies opened up. I’d write one every day if it meant ending our water woes. But it tells you everything you need to know about California’s dire water situation — that the atmospheric river that recently pummeled Northern California and other parts of the state doesn’t even begin to make a dent in our drought.

