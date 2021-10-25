Jets rookie Jamien Sherwood out for the season

Zach Wilson wasn’t the only rookie injured in New York’s Week 7 loss to the Patriots.

LB Jamien Sherwood will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sherwood left Sunday’s 54-13 loss with what the Jets initially called a calf injury.

A fifth-round pick out of Auburn, Sherwood was a regular contributor for the Jets in five games this season. He recorded 14 tackles over 139 snaps, and the Jets even trusted the neophyte to take on MIKE responsibilities with C.J. Mosley out on Sunday.

Now Sherwood won’t return until next season. Fortunately for the Jets, Wilson’s injury wasn’t as severe. The quarterback is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a PCL sprain.