Public Health

“DC Covid-19 testing warning for travelers”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust wanted to put this warning out there for other international travelers. I went to get Covid-19 tested at one of the DC sites on Saturday afternoon to ensure I’d...

www.popville.com

popville.com

“they’re everywhere”

Is it me, or do there seem to be more abandoned shopping carts all around the city? I keep finding empty/abandoned carts all over NE and NW. But especially in the vicinity of the Giant at City Market (though I keep finding their carts ten blocks away). Some recent pictures of carts randomly scattered around the city.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC hotel to require vaccination or on-site rapid COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest DC hotel, Eaton DC, is preparing to start a new COVID-19 vaccination policy. Effective Nov. 1, Eaton DC will require all guests in the Wellness Center and food and beverage outlets to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of your visit. This requirement will also apply to all Eaton employees and contractors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Holidaymakers face chaos as new Covid travel tests website crashes

Holidaymakers wanting to book half-term travel tests faced chaos as the government website crashed, with the setback following complaints of "rip-off" prices and fake advertising. The site, offering cheaper lateral flow tests, was launched at 4am on Friday but crashed within hours, leaving holidaymakers unable to book tests for their...
TRAVEL
WTOP

DC unveils plans for COVID-19 vaccines for kids

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health on Friday announced their plans to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 years old once the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approves the shots. More than 60 hospitals, pharmacies and health centers will have 24,600 doses of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Praise 93.3

Are You Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant?

Are Youf Traveling During The COVID-19/Delta Variant?. With the number of people traveling again, you may not know where it is safe to travel. Primarily it depends upon if you have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. There are some things that you should consider if you plan to travel within the United States. If you are "fully vaccinated" means you have the most protection from your COVID-19 vaccine. There is an exception, though: If you have a weak immune system because of a health condition or a particular medication, ask your physician about precautions you should observe.You may be fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask when you travel on airplanes, buses, trains, or other type of public transportation. You will need to mask up in airports and other travel locations. Masks are required by the CDC, The TSA, and the S.S. Department of Transportation because there is a likely chance you could catch the virus, get sick from it, or even spread it to others. If you notice COVID-19 symptoms after you travel, please get tested for the virus and stay at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
popville.com

October 26 Coronavirus Data Posted: 63,990

Yesterday there were 63,919 total positives. “The District’s reported data for October 26, 2021 includes 71 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 63,990. The District reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 1,187 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Below...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

