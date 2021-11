Gamepub has just soft-launched Infinite Hero: 3D Idle RPG in Thailand. Instead of focusing on intense battles, this RPG is all about relaxed auto-battles. Infinity Hero: 3D Idle RPG lets your mind unwind from life’s hassles. To win your battles, you get little helpers and there are minions and mercenary systems to protect you from your enemy. You can customize your heroes to suit your playstyle. It also provides easy growth where you can get gold, EXP, and other items that will help you upgrade characters.

