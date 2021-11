English optimism ahead of a tour of Australia is never higher than before a ball is bowled. At 9am on Monday, some 44 days before the first Test in Brisbane, they ramped up a few notches, and then some.Ben Stokes is on the plane. After talk the all-rounder might fly out midway through the Ashes series as he stepped up the recovery of a finger broken earlier this year, the ECB announced he will now be there from the start. Having teased his comeback over social media like the latest instalment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, English cricket’s own eternal...

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO