Updated: Police ID pedestrian killed Saturday in Suffield

SUFFIELD — Police today identified the person killed in a hit-and-run Saturday as Meghan Voisine, 20, a 2019 graduate of Suffield High School who was a student at the University of Connecticut.

In a Facebook post, police said they had located and seized the vehicle that struck her Saturday night. A possible operator has been identified, police said.

Voisine was a junior at UConn studying marketing, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. Voisine transferred to UConn in fall 2020 after attending Seton Hall University, she said.

Reitz said Voisine was was "an active and enthusiastic member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and the Women in Business student organization, and was very well-liked among her classmates and professors."

UConn students are urged to contact UConn SHAW (Student Health & Wellness) Mental Health if they need help or resources to cope with this difficult loss, Reitz said.

Suffield police said emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in response to an accident involving a female pedestrian.

Responders attempted to save her, but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a newer model, small white or silver SUV, such as a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the accident should call the police department at 860-668-3870 and speak to Sgt. Justin Nelson.