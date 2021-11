Well, we finally made it: 200,000 YouTube subscribers! With the extended giveaway we put together to celebrate this whole thing, it felt like a long road. But it’s been really awesome to get to give so much stuff away as we’ve neared this milestone and I have to say, without you guys watching, commenting, subscribing and liking our videos, nothing we do would really be possible. So first, before anything else: thank you. Thanks for watching. Thanks for subscribing. Thanks for sharing. Thanks for being here and helping to make this YouTube channel, this website, this thing we do all possible.

