Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton to Miss Matchup Against North Carolina

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Notre Dame takes on North Carolina Saturday night in South Bend, the Fighting Irish will be without one of the top players in the country. On Monday, head coach Brian Kelly announced that star safety Kyle Hamilton will miss the game following an injury suffered against USC in the 31-16...

247sports.com

uhnd.com

Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton Showing Leadership Through Injury

Everyone knows that when Notre Dame plays North Carolina tonight, they will do so without all-world safety Kyle Hamilton. Just because Hamilton won’t be on the field for the Irish tonight, however, it doesn’t mean he won’t have an impact on the outcome. Through his injury this week, Hamilton’s leadership has been shining through as he helps coach up the young players behind him who will attempt to mitigate his loss against Sam Howell and the Tar Heel offense.
Scarlet Nation

Kyle Hamilton is out; what’s next for the Notre Dame defense at safety?

Notre Dame played three quarters without its best defensive player against USC. Now the Irish have to face at least four more quarters in the same situation. Head coach Brian Kelly said junior safety Kyle Hamilton will not play against North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday because of the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against the Trojans.
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Kyle Hamilton Injured vs USC

Notre Dame football star defender appears to have injured his right knee during the game against cross country rival USC. Notre Dame starting safety Kyle Hamilton was helped off the field after making a tackle late in the first quarter against USC. The injury came when the All American candidate...
Scarlet Nation

How the Notre Dame defense handled USC after Kyle Hamilton's injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — You could hear a pin drop at Notre Dame Stadium late in the first quarter on Saturday. And with over 77,000 in attendance to watch the Fighting Irish take on USC in a heated rivalry game that normally demands nothing but bellowing cacophony, that couldn’t have been a good thing for the home team.
ABC7 Chicago

Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) out Saturday vs. North Carolina Ta...

Notre Damestandout safety Kyle Hamilton will miss this week's game against North Carolinawith a right knee injury, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Hamilton, who earned All-America honors in 2020 and leads Notre Dame with three interceptions, left Saturday's game against USClate in the first quarter and did not return. He fell awkwardly along the Notre Dame sideline while pushing USC star wide receiver Drake London out of bounds on a 29-yard gain.
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — North Carolina Week

*sipping coffee and reading the Rakes Report as I enjoy a nice, quiet little Monday morning*. *looks at clock, sees it’s already 2 minutes past the meeting start time*. *frantically puts on a quarter-zip sweater and hand-combs hair to appear presentable as I scramble noisily to setup my camera and roll my chair to have the right angle/background*
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton, Offensive Line, Quarterback Play

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming North Carolina game. He also took questions. Here are the highlights of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton will be out this week. He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week. We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. As relates to Chris Tyree, that was a game-time decision. He's moving well. We're optimistic that he'll be back this week. Alexander Ehrensberger had back spasms and he was feeling better today. Again, I think we're hopeful that continues to clear up and gets better moving forward. Zeke Correll was in our concussion protocol. We expect him to move around. He'll be in the weight room today and we expect him to move around tomorrow if things progress after today. Adam Shibley had surgery. He had rotator cuff surgery and he'll be out for the year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame to be without All-American vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton, who left last Saturday’s game against USC in the first half, will not play this weekend as the Irish host North Carolina. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shared the news during his weekly Monday press conference. Kelly added that he doesn’t feel Hamilton’s injury will be a long-term issue. However, Kelly didn’t want to get into specifics with Hamilton’s injury.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Playing Without Kyle Hamilton, Blake Fisher's Status, Defending UNC

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media to discuss the North Carolina game and answer questions. Here is an overview of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton is doing well. He's been actively involved with coaching this week. This has been a coaching week for him. He's done a really good job. He's working with the safeties. Totally engaged, being a captain, obviously doing a great job. So, pleased with that. Had PRP earlier in the week and then we'll see where he is. But moving around, obviously not practicing, been in weight training. We're training around the injury right now. In terms of Chris Tyree, we've made the progress necessary for him to be penciled in on kickoff today, so he'll get the first-team reps on kickoff and he'll get reps in our Thursday second-team running back reps. So, the natural progress. Now he's gonna have to show us today at full speed that he's ready to go. But we like where we are at going into today's practice.”
ndinsider.com

Chat Transcript: Talking Kyle Hamilton's future and Notre Dame's without the star safety

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, North Carolina Week Edition. Please remember to include your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question. Before I start, I had a chathead email me about what are the must-do pregame things to do at a Notre Dame home game day beyond tailgating. He's coming up for his first-ever game this weekend. Since,my to-do list (pick up credential, get to my seat in the press box on time, tell Tyler James a corny joke) looks markedly different than what a fan's might be, I'm taking suggestions. Just submit them separately from your questions, and I'll run some of them at the very end of the chat. Thanks.
uhnd.com

Frankie V’s Prediction: Can Notre Dame Win Without Kyle Hamilton?

Notre Dame looks to improve to 7-1 on the season on Saturday night under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium against North Carolina while playing without their best player, All-American Kyle Hamilton. The Tar Heels are one of the most disappointing teams in the country after starting the season in the top-10 and limping into the contest with a 4-3 record, but they still have Sam Howell at quarterback, and the Irish won’t have their All-American.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Beating North Carolina

Notes from Brian Kelly's post-game press conference after the 44-34 win over North Carolina. “Heck with the play. It's about players over plays. We were running duo, double team on the play side. They ran a swarm to the front side and he bounced it back and just made something out of nothing. That's gonna be a net-zero gain and he turns it into a 91-yard run. Just an incredible individual effort. We got some really smart guys downfield. Avery makes the smart decision not to make a block, but get in the way of a defender. Mike Mayer rolls a guy down the field, so great blocking down the field too.”
