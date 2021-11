SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- We have some great schools in our midst. And great young people. And great ideas. Did I say great businesses and organizations? Those too, of course -- and I am not using hyperbole. Synergistically, if you bring the best of the best together, these individual ingredients pack an invigorating punch -- of creativity, inspiration, even fun.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO