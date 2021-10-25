CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgian royal family shares stylish portrait of Hippie Hogwarts alumna Princess Elisabeth as she celebrates her 20th birthday while studying history and politics at Oxford

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
 6 days ago

The Belgian royal family has released a new portrait to mark Princess Elisabeth's 20th birthday.

Elisabeth, the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and who is heir to the Belgian throne, is currently studying a three-year degree in history and politics at Oxford University.

The princess completed her secondary education at UWC Atlantic College in South Wales - based at a 12th-century castle and dubbed the 'Hippie Hogwarts' - where she boarded for 18 months.

In the portrait, shared by the Belgian household today, Elisabeth smiles away from the camera, while dressed in a stylish check blazer, blue jumper and white shirt.

The Belgian royal family has released a new portrait to mark Princess Elisabeth's 20th birthday (pictured)

She completed her look with elegant hooped earrings, while keeping her hair down and curly.

The photo was shared to the royal family's Instagram account with the caption: 'Princess Elisabeth turns 20 today. Thank you for your birthday wishes.'

The new image is an unreleased photo from a collection of pictures published by the Belgian Royal Palace to celebrate Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, starting at Oxford.

Elisabeth, the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and who is heir to the Belgian throne, is currently studying a three-year degree in history and politics at Oxford University (pictured)

Released at the beginning of this month, the photos were taken on 27 September at the university by Bas Bogaerts.

The Belgian royals announced the news that the princess would be attending the prestigious university's Lincoln College in a statement on its Instagram page last month, adding that Elisabeth will 'regularly return to Belgium and remain involved in Belgian public life' while she studies in the UK.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Elisabeth, dressed casually in jeans, a white shirt and a fawn jacket, smiling with her eyes looking away from the camera.

According to Belgian newspaper Le Soir, the princess completed a written entrance exam in history 'anonymously' so that her social status would not affect her marks.

Princess Elisabeth, pictured last month, appeared like any other student as she began her degree in history and politics at Oxford University
The Belgian royals shared a series of photographs taken in September of the royal exploring the city and campus after she arrived in the UK (left, going punting with friends, and right  in the library) 
Elisabeth is believed to have chosen the course herself, in agreement with her parents, and reportedly consulted with alumni from various universities and made her decision based on what would be most useful to her in her role as queen later in life.

The princess completed her secondary education at UWC Atlantic College in South Wales - based at a 12th-century castle and dubbed the 'Hippie Hogwarts' - where she boarded for 18 months.

She then headed home to Brussels in March ahead of the government lockdown, which she spent with her parents and siblings Prince Gabriel, 17, Prince Emmanuel, 15, and Princess Eléonore, 13.

She then enrolled at the Royal Military Academy - where her father studied for three years as a teenager - in September 2020.

The princess, who received her International Baccalaureate Diploma last summer, completed a one-year course in social and military sciences.

The course is said to teach in-depth about the four components of Belgian defence; Army, Air Force, Navy and Medical. King Philippe, 60, spent three years at the esteemed institution between 1978 to 1981.

