Clark County, NV

Juvenile arrested in fatal DUI-related crash in SW Las Vegas

By Jordan Gartner
 6 days ago
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash from Sunday night in the southwest part of town.

Officers were called to the intersection of Patrick Lane and Tenaya Way with reports of a collision just after 8 p.m.

A purple 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle was making a left turn when a 2008 Honda Accord was speeding and struck the motorcycle, according to police.

Responding medical personnel transported the 59-year-old rider of the motorcycle to the University Medical Center but later died.

Police say the driver of the Honda displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for applicable charges.

The rider’s death marked the 116th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continuing its investigation.

