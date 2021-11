Back when the nonfiction book about trauma The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk was first published, the world looked pretty different. On its release date of September 25, 2014, Obama was midway through his second term as President; no one had heard of COVID-19 yet; and the buzzy novels of the year so far included All the Light We Cannot See and Station Eleven. But now, seven years later, it’s The Body Keeps the Score that has shot to the top of the bestsellers. Why?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO