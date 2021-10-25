CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former USC dean to be arraigned on federal corruption charges in Ridley-Thomas case

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mchj8_0cc51cCp00

A former dean of the School of Social Work at USC is expected to be arraigned Monday on federal corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme involving City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas that resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts.

Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is expected to plead not guilty via Zoom in Los Angeles federal court to charges that she conspired with Ridley-Thomas when he was a member of the Board of Supervisors.

Flynn’s attorney, Vicki I. Podberesky, said her client “has not committed any crime, and we believe that the evidence in this case will ultimately support this conclusion.”

According to the 20-count indictment, Flynn agreed to provide Ridley-Thomas’ son with graduate school admission, a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship at the university. She also allegedly arranged to funnel a $100,000 donation from Ridley-Thomas’ campaign funds through the university to a nonprofit to be operated by his son, former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley- Thomas.

In exchange, the indictment alleges, Ridley-Thomas supported county contracts involving the School of Social Work, including lucrative deals to provide services to the county Department of Children and Family Services and Probation Department, as well as an amendment to a contract with the Department of Mental Health that would bring USC millions of dollars in new revenue.

According to the indictment, the activities occurred in 2017-18, beginning when Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was the subject of an internal sexual harassment investigation in the Assembly, likely to resign from elected office and significantly in debt.

Sebastian Ridley-Thomas resigned from the Assembly in 2017, although he insisted at the time that his departure was due to health reasons, not a sexual harassment probe.

“The corrupt activities alleged in the indictment were facilitated by a major university’s high-ranking administrator whose desire for funding apparently trumped notions of integrity and fair play,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison.

Prosecutors said the Social Work School was facing a multimillion-dollar budget deficit, which threatened the school’s viability as well as Flynn’s position and reputation as the school’s longtime dean.

As part of the bribery scheme, Ridley-Thomas and Flynn took steps “to disguise, conceal, and cover up the bribes, kickbacks, and other benefits,” prosecutors allege.

Flynn was dean for 21 years. The indictment says USC “removed” her from the position around June 2018.

The 66-year-old Ridley-Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last week. The same day, he was suspended from office and his salary and benefits frozen.

Both Ridley-Thomas and Flynn are charged with one count of conspiracy, and each defendant is charged with one count of bribery. The indictment also charges both defendants with two counts of “honest services” mail fraud and 15 counts of “honest services” wire fraud.

The conspiracy count alleged in the indictment carries a penalty of up to five years in federal prison. Each bribery count carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years. Each of the mail fraud and wire fraud charges carry a maximum of 20 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Police Union sues city over vaccination mandate labor negotiations

The union representing Los Angeles Police officers has sued the city, alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID- 19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city’s testing contractor, Bluestone. According to the union, the city did not disclose information about the company’s contractual obligations, experience level, selection process and other material.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Businessman Ramit Varma joins race for mayor of Los Angeles

Ramit Varma, an entrepreneur from Encino, is throwing his hat into the already crowded race for mayor of Los Angeles, and chose a well-known arena to make his pitch. Varma rented out Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, to announce his candidacy to replace Eric Garcetti as mayor on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte mourns death of Mayor Bryan Urias; found unresponsive at home

Funeral services were pending Monday for Duarte Mayor Bryan Urias, who was found unresponsive at his home and pronounced dead at the scene. “On behalf of the city council and city staff, our condolences and thoughts are with Bryan’s family,” Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Finlay said in a statement. “Bryan has a long history of public service in the San Gabriel Valley, and he brought a regional perspective and strong relationships to his role as a community leader. His experience and role in our community will be sadly missed.
DUARTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy