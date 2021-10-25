Spiral of death: Moment plane piloted by Russian businessman and his wife plummets to the ground shortly after take-off… as his grandchildren watch helplessly from below
A video shows the tragic moment a couple crashed and died in a two-seater plane moments after take-off - as their horrified grandchildren helplessly watched.
Yuri Samofalov, 69, and his wife Tatyana Pokoevaya, 67, proudly flew the plane near Moscow as their family watched on.
But the aircraft got into trouble and nosedived to the ground shortly after take-off on Sunday.
Pilot Samofalov, a businessman, and his wife died on the spot in their A-22 high-wing light aircraft.
It later emerged that the plane had departed without permission from air traffic controllers at Vakulino airfield in Ruza district.
'Samofalov has not received permission to take off,' said a law enforcement source.
Strong cross wins may have contributed to the tragedy, said reports.
The fatal flight was reported to be the first time the couple had flown together in the two-seater Ukrainian-made A-22 aircraft, also called the Flying Fox.
Earlier the grandfather, who owned a construction company, had taken his grandchildren up in the air in the ultralight plane, reported Russian outlet Readovka.
The cause of the crash in Moscow region is under investigation.
A Russian emergency ministries spokesman said: 'An accident was reported in the village of Vatulino…
'An Aeroprakt A-22 high-wing aircraft crashed at Aeroklassika aeroclub.
'The crash was followed by a fire …there were two persons onboard.'
Pokoevaya was the daughter of Russian World War Two Major General of Aviation Grigory Prokofievich Pokoevoy.
He reportedly flew 35 sorties in bombers and took part in the Battle of Kursk against Nazi Germany in 1943.
