Accidents

Spiral of death: Moment plane piloted by Russian businessman and his wife plummets to the ground shortly after take-off… as his grandchildren watch helplessly from below

By Will Stewart, Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A video shows the tragic moment a couple crashed and died in a two-seater plane moments after take-off - as their horrified grandchildren helplessly watched.

Yuri Samofalov, 69, and his wife Tatyana Pokoevaya, 67, proudly flew the plane near Moscow as their family watched on.

But the aircraft got into trouble and nosedived to the ground shortly after take-off on Sunday.

Pilot Samofalov, a businessman, and his wife died on the spot in their A-22 high-wing light aircraft.

It later emerged that the plane had departed without permission from air traffic controllers at Vakulino airfield in Ruza district.

'Samofalov has not received permission to take off,' said a law enforcement source.

Strong cross wins may have contributed to the tragedy, said reports.

The fatal flight was reported to be the first time the couple had flown together in the two-seater Ukrainian-made A-22 aircraft, also called the Flying Fox.

Earlier the grandfather, who owned a construction company, had taken his grandchildren up in the air in the ultralight plane, reported Russian outlet Readovka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AGuA_0cc50Yf000
Yuri Samofalov, 69, and his wife Tatyana Pokoevaya, 67, crashed and died in a two-seater plane moments after take-off near Moscow - as their horrified grandchildren helplessly watched
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azUej_0cc50Yf000
Pilot Samofalov, a businessman, and his wife died on the spot in their A-22 high-wing light aircraft. Above: The moment the plane plunged out of the sky 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVPMx_0cc50Yf000
It later emerged that the plane had departed without permission authorisation from air traffic controllers at Vakulino airfield in Ruza district. Above: The remains of their wrecked aircraft is seen being doused with water by a fireman after it exploded in flames
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDrEL_0cc50Yf000
The fatal flight was reported to be the first time the couple had flown together in the two-seater Ukrainian-made A-22 aircraft, also called the Flying Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6Fnx_0cc50Yf000
The smouldering wreck of the plane was seen being attended to by firemen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbiIZ_0cc50Yf000
The grass runway at the Vakulino airfield, in Ruza district, is seen from the air 

The cause of the crash in Moscow region is under investigation.

A Russian emergency ministries spokesman said: 'An accident was reported in the village of Vatulino…

'An Aeroprakt A-22 high-wing aircraft crashed at Aeroklassika aeroclub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7g7w_0cc50Yf000
Samofalov is seen with one of his grandchildren posing in front of another aircraft
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rHYz_0cc50Yf000
Pokoevaya was the daughter of Russian World War Two Major General of Aviation Grigory Prokofievich Pokoevoy. Right: Samofalov
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXUSX_0cc50Yf000

'The crash was followed by a fire …there were two persons onboard.'

Pokoevaya was the daughter of Russian World War Two Major General of Aviation Grigory Prokofievich Pokoevoy.

He reportedly flew 35 sorties in bombers and took part in the Battle of Kursk against Nazi Germany in 1943.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H638A_0cc50Yf000
Earlier the grandfather, who owned a construction company, had taken his grandchildren up in the air in the ultralight plane, reported Readovka

